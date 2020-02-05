Kirby Smart explains why character is “the most important” for recruiting in Georgia

ATHENS – When Georgia’s coach Kirby Smart completed his opening speech, he made sure that it is important to engage top-class players in the 2020 class.

After tracking why it was important to sign these types of players, Smart clearly emphasized the importance of reaching these types of players.

“It should never be the only thing, but it is definitely the most important thing,” said Smart.

As important as it may be to run fast or jump high, the ability to be a productive and contributing member of the team is even more important from an off-field point of view.

Of course, if you go to a school like Georgia, you will attract some of the best talent in the country. Smart and his team did this again when the Bulldogs signed the country’s No. 1 recruitment class according to the 247Sports Composite Leaderboard.

But at this point in his young coaching career, Smart admits that chasing the best talent isn’t always the best way to build a team.

“The older I get, the wiser I get, the more you realize that persecuting people who don’t believe in the same principles and values ​​of your university and program is simply not worth it,” said Smart.

“Too much time is spent on boys and you have to chase them around, it’s just not worth it. Take the boys who want to be there, play with the boys who want to be there.”

An example of Georgia possibly avoiding a more talented player due to possible character issues could be in relation to Zach Evans, who runs back with 5 stars. He is the nation’s number 2 and even with Kendall Milton in class, Georgia has long made it a point to land two setbacks in the 2020 cycle.

Evans had signed a letter of intent with Georgia and was supposed to make his promise for the all-American game Under Armor. But Evans has also been banned several times during his senior season – including the state championship game that took place after signing his letter of intent – and teased and delayed a possible commitment several times during his hiring process.

After Georgia separated from Evans, the 4-star Bulldogs were able to run back with Daijun Edwards. He played at Georgia High School in Colquitt County and is number 21 in the country.

“He plays in one of the toughest divisions and regions in our state and has played at a high level,” Smart said of Edwards. “You talk about the people he had to play against – he was a really good player.”

Edwards will join Milton in the 2020 recruitment class. The latter definitely fits into the high-character category, as he was a leader in the 2020 recruitment class in Georgia, as did Mekhail Sherman and Tate Ratledge.

In the days of Smart in Georgia, we saw that lower-rated prospects do better than higher-rated boys in their own class. Brenton Cox was a 5-star full-back who graduated from high school while Azeez Ojulari was rated lower. But Ojulari became Georgia’s sacks leader and team captain last season, while Cox moved to Florida before the start of his second year.

Georgia obviously wants to continue to attract the best players in the country. And as long as Smart is in charge, the Bulldogs will.

But it’s not just about finding the most talented player in every position. It’s about guys who fit and play the way Smart expects from their teams. And that won’t work for everyone.

“You will enjoy your job every day,” said Smart, when he included players who were in line with Georgia’s ideology. “Your employees will enjoy it as much as your other players. This is very important to us. “

Georgia’s soccer coach Kirby Smart on Georgia 2020 Signing Day

