Kirby Smart orchestrates an amazing revival of Georgian football

ATHENS – It’s hard to say exactly what Georgian football will look like next season, but what a difference 6 1/2 weeks have already made.

It was an amazing and courageous offensive change from Kirby Smart, a coach who seems unable to increase the pressure on himself and his program with slogans like “Do More” after 13 and 11 wins.

It was 6 1/2 weeks ago, LSU was at the top of the world and the Bulldogs were on their way to the followers. At the end of the night, SEC Championship Game had a score of 37:10, and Georgia looked as far away as if it was about the title.

The Bayou Bengals have since won the grand prize, defeated Clemson, and secured a place in history with a record-breaking 15-0 season.

But now it’s Georgia, with a championship defense and an offensive overhaul that turns out to be the better choice for the party in 2020.

The LSU staff is fragmented, the defensive coordinator and offensive architect is gone. The record-breaking QB goes to the NFL, nine players became professional early on and are among the 14 starters who move on.

There’s nothing left for Tiger’s trainer Ed Orgeron.

But Georgia is still a program on the rise.

Smart’s defense, which earned the least points and fastest yards per game in the nation last season, was purchased. Nine out of eleven starters are back. Juniors Richard LeCounte, Eric Stokes, Monty Rice and Malik Herring have raised millions of dollars to return and chase the grand prize.

Many will ask: can the crime do the job?

For once, we’re not talking about Jake Fromm. And Fromm to a professional two weeks ago? Man, that’s old news.

There is still so much to be discussed with this revised offense in Georgia, and we are not even sure where to start.

Smart, the man who says: “If it doesn’t break, find a way to do it better” is up to date.

All this, just 6 1/2 weeks after the championship window seemed to be turning to Georgian football.

Notice? Thrown passes, missed duels, a sick star ran back and an exhausted receptionist. There was no argument about the worthiness of the college football playoffs.

The Bulldogs limped to the finish line.

RELATED: Kirby Smart praises LSU, explains Jake Fromm’s struggles in the defeat

And yet it was a noble season finale. UGA won six times in a row, securing third place in a row in the SEC East Division.

But even in victory, just before our eyes, the quarterback lost confidence, the coaches lost control of the players, and the program lost its pride.

Another hot Sugar Bowl trip was coming. A handful of players left the team early to train for the NFL draft. Others have failed substance tests or failed.

It’s no wonder that Smart avoided the press. There was nothing good or promising to say in those dark December days.

As Smart likes to say, the Bulldogs prefer to speak with their helmets, and all other important changes of direction would require an infusion of blow players and new trainers.

Few could have expected how aggressive Smart would be, but the launch of the team in New Orleans gave a hint. The bulldogs weren’t ready to turn around and die.

Baylor’s bears probably still don’t know what hit them or who hit them, with so many new faces and names filling the shoes of the 12 former starters who were missing in New Orleans.

RELATED: Kirby Smart and Bulldogs Make a Sweet Win in Sugar Bowl

As harried and difficult to watch as the Georgia football team was in 2019, they ended up 5-1 against the top 25 teams and 4th in the leaderboard.

That was good enough for the record books, but not good enough for Smart who went to work:

• The addition of Jamie Newman’s graduate transfer, a double-threat, large-arm QB, was fascinating.

• The addition of TE Tre ’Mckitty, graduate transfer in the US state of Florida, in conjunction with the new 5-star newcomer Darnell Washington, is fascinating.

• And now, in the past few days, Smart has turned its offensive staff upside down and landed the former NFL-OC Todd Monken and the southern Miss OC Buster Faulkner.

There will be collateral damage, it’s just a question of who and when. Fans rush hourly for Twitter profiles and message boards.

In the meantime, Smart is planning its next step and another finishing kick for the upcoming National Signing Day in February.

A lot has changed in the last 6 1/2 weeks. Given the intelligent nature and urgency that he has shown in Georgian football, there is no telling what could come next.

Georgia football low season

