Kirby Smart realizes that his offensive needs to change after the latest steps in Georgian football training have been demonstrated

The Georgia offensive will change fundamentally after the last coaching hires

It would have been easy for Kirby Smart to resume the 2020 season offensive.

He could have written off an anomaly in 2019. The Bulldogs were faced with unexpected sales in the broad receiver position next year, and Georgia would call a play caller in James Coley in the first year.

Perhaps Jake Fromm could have been convinced to stay and start an offensive with more talent in the position of the recipient, along with a better feeling of familiarity with Coley. Just look at what Matt Ryan did in Kyle Shanahan’s second year offense to understand that it sometimes takes time for things to collapse in one offense.

Unfortunately, Smart and the Georgian football program don’t have the luxury of the time. Georgia’s last national championship will mark its 40th anniversary in the coming season. This is far too long to remain untitled in a place like Georgia.

Smart also has to worry about moving further and further away from Georgia’s youngest college football playoff berth. Elite programs such as Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama have all made several trips to the playoffs. And the longer the bulldogs get along without a return trip, the more 2017 feels like a deviation instead of the norm.

This is one of the reasons why the Georgia offensive looks so incredibly different in 2020. Because the 2019 season has made it clear that you can not only outsource talent teams and rely on your defense to achieve titles and awards.

The first sign of change was when the Bulldogs landed Jamie Newman, the university quarterback. With what we know about him and his abilities, Newman might as well be the opposite of what Fromm was for the Bulldogs.

Newman lives from the deep-passing game, while Fromm has always been able to take apart a team piece by piece. Newman is also an absolute gun as a runner, as he ran 574 yards and six touchdowns last season. Fromm was rarely used like this. Fromm was also thoroughly a Georgia product, while Newman will only have one year – a chance – to lead the Bulldogs.

Given what we’ve seen with Coley’s offenses over the past year or so, Newman’s runnability would likely have helped open things up to the rest of the unit. But given what the new offensive coordinator Todd Monken has done at the NFL and college levels, Newman’s vertical overhaul might go very well with his concepts.

For this reason, it made sense for Georgia to appoint Monken as the offensive coordinator. Many will wonder if this is comparable to Nick Saban, who brings in Lane Kiffin or Ed Orgeron and adds Joe Brady to the LSU coaching staff. And from the surface, it looks like Smart is trying to do the same by passing the offense in Monken on to an outsider.

However, there are opportunity costs if Monken is involved. And it looks like it’s Coley. Georgia indicated that Coley would remain on the staff as an assistant coach, but said no further role.

On Monday, the Bulldogs hired Southern Miss’s offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner. He is an experienced quarterback coach from his time as a player in the state of Valdosta and as an offensive coordinator in schools like the state of Arkansas, the state of Middle Tennessee and Southern Miss last season. Moving from such a job to an off-field position at Georgia may seem a bit strange.

Georgia previously had overqualified support staff when Jay Johnson moved from the offensive coordinator in Minnesota to the offensive coordinator in Colorado. Georgia also brought former Pitt offensive coordinator Shawn Watson into the role of support worker in the last off-season. However, both men were not as active as Faulkner before joining Georgia.

What Faulkner could possibly bring, Georgia’s former offensive lineman Jon Stinchcomb explained why Faulkner and Monken could work very well together for the Bulldogs.

“You just brought in someone with experience in the NFL ranks who knows what it looks like when some of the elite athletes on the planet play for you,” Stinchcomb said of Monken. “Buster comes from an environment where you have to create a little more opportunities because you don’t have the same talent.”

When Faulkner came to Georgia, many wondered what could come next for Coley. His current title as assistant coach means that he could continue to act as an onfield coach for the Bulldogs and allow him to get involved.

However, Georgia does not currently have a quarterback coach. Coley has held this position for the past two seasons. Then, later on Monday, Coley scrubbed his Twitter and changed his avatar, Twitter background, and biography, which is now just The University of Georgia.

@jeffsentell @DawgNationDaily If you follow the Twitter organic tea leaves, this tells. Coley is very active on Twitter and has removed QB trainer and OC from his biography and made a black picture of his header … pic.twitter.com/hD0pu4DQS5

– Kelly Sr (@ChopnWoodUGA) January 20, 2020

Coley has been with Smart since he arrived before 2016. He worked as a wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator. He was one of the best recruiters in Georgia, and his work in South Florida was an important reason why Georgia came into contact with Tyson Campbell, Tyrique Stevenson and Marcus Rosemy.

But Georgia’s offensive wasn’t good enough last season. Coley admitted that when he spoke at the Sugar Bowl and took responsibility for the fighting. They weren’t all on him, but as an offensive coordinator, the head wearing the crown is heavy.

Perhaps Coley could have changed the Georgia offense with more time. Add one of the outstanding newbies, get a little more out of George Pickens, give it a few hard punches, and run a quarterback with Newman at the top, and Georgia’s offensive would likely move away from the 49th best-point offensive improve the nation.

But time is no longer a luxury that Smart has. He enters fifth grade and still has to win a title. As unfair as that may be, it’s the main reason he replaced Mark Richt. That’s why he had to make such radical changes to this offseason, even if it was at the expense of one of his top lieutenants in Georgia in Coley.

