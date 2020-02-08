ATHENS – Georgia signed two of the country’s most respected offensive linemen in “5-star” perspectives, Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge, but Kirby Smart is keeping early expectations at bay.

“It would be stupid of me to sit here and think that two of the devices that we just signed will go in and play here,” Smart said on Wednesday at his National Signing Day press conference.

“You’re going to print that, but I’m also a realist that it probably won’t happen. Based on the history of the SEC, you study how many newbies played offensive tackles. It’s hard to find. It’s hard to to do. “

Indeed, but Andrew Thomas started all 15 games in 2017 and won the FWAA Freshman All-American Honors on a Georgian team battling for the national championship.

Thomas is one of the four main starters who leave the program and close remarkable gaps, especially in left attacks.

Many believe that Jones, classified by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 2 offensive device and the No. 11 overall player, could run for Thomas’s left-hand duel.

It is worth noting that Thomas started his UGA career as a real attacker in his first season and reported 6-4, 335.

The 6-foot-6-Jones is still in the basketball season and has a hoop weight of 285. By the time he reports to the UGA, he’s over 300 and as athletic as ever.

Smart, however, was distracted by red shirt newbies Xavier Truss and Warren McClendon when asked how important it was to sign Jones since Thomas and former starter Isaiah Wilson had left the team.

“Signing Xavier Truss was a lot more important a year ago, and signing Warren McClendon was a lot more important a year ago,” said Smart. “I’m not a big believer that the next man will just come in and play for Andrew Thomas and Isaiah.”

Truss, a 6-7, 330 pounder from Warwick, R.I., had a year in the Bulldogs program when he competed every day to replace Thomas with some of the nation’s best pass rushers.

Jones and Ratledge are also not enrolled in the middle of the year, and Smart made it sound as if this would greatly affect his projections.

“If they are athletic and the best guys or we are injured, these guys will give us great depth and I think that many of the guys we just signed on are talented enough to help us,” said Smart. “But they’re not in the middle of the year and they have to come in and apply for it.”

Former Alabama American Mike Johnson predicted Truss to be more of a tackle after signing with the Bulldogs last year.

The fact is that Matt Luke, the smart and new offensive coach, played with Cade Mays in the sugar bowl on the left and not with Truss.

Sophomore Jamaree Salyer started a right-hand duel against Baylor and delivered a clip that was high enough to speculate whether he could start the left-hand duel in the spring.

Should Salyer do the flip, Ratledge has the kind of size and strength to compete immediately.

Like Jones, he is the top-rated offensive starter No. 3 and the 37th overall player per 247Sports Composite.

Georgia’s indoor offensive line brings back experience in Justin Shaffer, Trey Hill and Ben Cleveland. Salyer can also be on guard. Redshirt newcomer Clay Webb also impressed in practice for his teammates.

But there is a reason why the Bulldogs signed seven offensive linemen.

And the competition will indeed take place when Jones and Ratledge – two of the best in the nation – arrive on campus.

In the meantime, Smart has kept her expectations in check and is trying to see what Truss and McClendon can do in the spring exercises.