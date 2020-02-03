Kirk Brandon & Sam Sansbury Akoustik

The Eagle Inn, Salford

Sunday 2 February 2020

Kirk Brandon starts his undoubtedly zealous gigging year with a series of dates that fall under his “aKoustiK” flag; tonight on the stage of a capacity crowd at the intimate Eagle Inn, Salford – the posters on the wall tell us that he and cellist are a sale as a result of this show Sam Sansbury will be back in a few days at The Castle, Manchester.

Brandon, flanked by a seated Sansbury on his right, looks relaxed as he steps onto the compact stage. Sansbury, a classically trained musician, is surrounded by sheets of musical notation, apparently he has scored all the material that he and Brandon perform; which means that he was advancing these data because Brandon had indicated that he wanted to perform material that had not been visited before under the aKoustiK guise.

If you have not visited the Eagle Inn, it is a fairly unique location, formerly a traditional 2-up, 2-down terrace adjacent to the Victorian pub, when the building became available, the pub owners broke it up, tore all floors by exposing the roof beams from the ground floor, bundled in a stage, a microscopic balcony and a generous PA system – they even left a first-floor fireplace in situ.

What all of this does is focus the attention of the audience, because when Brandon greeted us with the sincere “hello friends,” a band was formed immediately, a polite nod to Sansbury and opener “The Wake” with rich cello tones that beautifully merged with Brandon’s acoustic strings, everyone present transfixes, prior to a spooky ‘Monday Girl’ who colors Brandon with a humorous explanation of a lady who insisted on being the subject.

Looking at Sansbury during ‘Love Is A Ghost’ and ‘At Her Majesty’s Request’ it is pretty clear how much color he brings to these shows, he has, I think because of his background, every note, sometimes strings of strings, on occasion to hit them , but also to understand the benefit of silence, at these moments Brandon’s legendary voice only wears every piece, in the same way Sansbury creates scratches on the strings of smart simmering tension during ‘Last Man Standing’, and also offers subtle bass to support the delivery of Brandon ahead of a rather gentle break of fifteen minutes.

Brandon was as good as his word that returned with the rarely heard ‘Iceman’ of the often overlooked album ‘Spear Of Destiny’ ‘Volunteers’ from 2000, prior to the more famous ‘Playground Of Rich’ that was part of the recent ‘One Eyed Jacks’ anniversary tour.

Much of Brandon’s material, particularly the Spear Of Destiny catalog, is known for its grandiose panoramic sound, huge pieces such as the anthemic “World Service” for which Brandon is leaving his guitar, this really shouldn’t work if it’s stripped down to only voice and cello, devoid of lighting decorations; but work that they do, and in triumphant style as Brandon leads the entire audience to a noisy sing-a-long; The reason it works is due to the depth of song writing by Brandon. He has learned his trade, he is still learning, as shown by taking us back to 1982 thanks to The Pack ” Brave New Soldiers’ that he introduces by suggesting that Sansbury was’ crazy ‘to even suggest this in the ‘aKoustik’ arena.

Think back to that early “Long Live The Past” EP and his voice would occasionally swing and swing, no more, and with nothing to hide behind his delivery is pinpoint and compelling.

Concluding with “Never Take Me Alive” and then “Westworld” it was clear that both Brandon and Sansbury enjoyed the performance, and from the great applause it was obvious that the audience felt the same way. No matter what point of Brandon’s career you prefer, these aKoustiK shows have a lot to offer, delivery while intimate, relaxed even, still has gravitas and the ability to shine new light on much of Brandon’s nearly 40-year catalog.

Kirk Brandon & Sam Sansbury

Kirk Brandon online:

House

Facebook

Related