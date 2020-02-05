Kirk Douglas, an acclaimed actor, died at the age of 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the great Hollywood stars, whose off-screen life was almost as colorful as his exploits, has died, according to his son, actor Michael Douglas. He was 103 years old.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” he wrote on his verified Instagram account. “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us , But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. “

Michael Douglas added that his father’s life was “well lived, leaving a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, as well as a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and peace on the planet brings. “

He added: “Let me end with the words I said on his last birthday that will always be true. Dad, I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. “

Douglas was far more than just a leader, although he certainly was. The actor was a larger-than-life character, a titan of the entertainment industry and one of the last surviving connections to a certain era of Hollywood’s past due to its longevity.

The self-born star was born the son of Russian immigrant parents and established himself as an actor after the Second World War. He benefited from his looks and athleticism. In this regard, he had a lot in common with another titan of those years, Burt Lancaster, with whom Douglas appeared in seven films, including “Gunfight at O.K. Corral ”and the political thriller“ Seven Days in May ”.

Still, Douglas showed a series that went beyond what stars had to offer in an earlier phase of the studio system. And like Lancaster, he gained control of his career in the mid-1950s by founding his own production company, which not only helped him find interesting parts for himself, but also won prestige material and talents like director Stanley Kubrick. He worked on two memorable ones Films with, “Paths of Glory” and “Spartacus”.

Maybe Douglas was primarily as comfortable – and as good, if not better – to play a bad guy, a heel like he was a traditional hero. His steel edge shone when he started the film noir classic “Out of the Past” in 1947, followed by “Champion”, “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “The Vikings”.

Douglas was equally comfortable with action and serious drama and combined a bad track with an ironic sense of humor. He excelled in playing horrible characters that still left the audience with a certain degree of sadness when they came to an early end.

However, the actor who received Oscar nominations for Vincent Van Gogh in the films “Lust for Life”, “Champion” and “Bad and the Beautiful” never won. He received a lifetime achievement award in 1996 and made an unforgettable duet with Lancaster at the 1958 Academy Awards, insisting on how lucky they were not to be among the nominees.

Douglas used his clout in a different way, perhaps most famously, by allowing blacklisted writer Dalton Trumbo to put his name on “Spartacus”. Although there was some controversy about how important it was to “break” the blacklist, as Douglas suggested. In his autobiography, it made it clear that he was committed to working with top talent and named Trumbo for one of his best films “Lonely Are the Brave”, in which Douglas was portrayed as a modern cowboy.

Even after a stroke in 1996, Douglas remained a colorful and outspoken personality – subsequently a solo exhibition. His already mentioned 1988 autobiography, “The Ragman’s Son”, was a classic Hollywood crime thriller in which he described various matters in detail with well-known actresses and settled some old scores. As the New York Times described, the book was “like a collection of stories the actor has told over dinner for years.”

In perhaps the most famous – and certainly most ridiculed – scene from “Spartacus”, his rebel colleagues captured by the Roman army announce “I am Spartacus!” When they are told that if they identify him, their lives will be spared.

Before and after, many actors played the roles in which Douglas stood out. But in terms of breadth, volume, and variety, there was only one Kirk Douglas.

