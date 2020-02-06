Kirk Douglas death: Catherine Zeta-Jones says goodbye to father-in-law Kirk Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid a moving tribute to her father-in-law Kirk Douglas after his death on Thursday. He was 103 years old.

The actress was close to the veteran star and they connected immediately after marrying his son, actor Michael Douglas, in 2000.

“To my darling Kirk, I will love you for the rest of my life. I already miss you. Sleep well,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of the couple sharing a tender moment.

Zeta-Jones has always been close to her father-in-law, and the actress has often shared cute photos of the couple on Instagram.

In December, she shared a photo of the couple hugging on their 103rd birthday.

“This guy on my knee is 103 !!!!! Happy Birthday Pappy !!! I love you with all my heart.”

And last September, she and Michael celebrated their 50th and 75th birthday – the couple has the same date of birth as on September 25 – and they also shared an intimate snapshot with Kirk.

“Last night’s dinner with Pappy,” Catherine signed a photo of them holding hands during the celebration.

Kirk and Catherine celebrate their 50th birthday in September 2019. (Instagram)

When Catherine and Michael got married almost 20 years ago, many eyebrows were raised due to the age difference of 25 years.

Despite the judgment they had received from others, one person remained firmly in their corner: Kirk.

On the couple’s 19th wedding anniversary last November, Catherine shared a sweet note Kirk had given them on the occasion of the milestone.

“Dear Michael and Catherine, happy anniversary!” Read the note on Kirk’s personal stationery.

“Michael, you learned a very important lesson, to stay married you have to obey your wife! Keep practicing what I do with my wife.”

After separating from Michael’s mother Diana Douglas in 1951, Kirk married Anne Buydens in 1954. They remained married until his death for 66 years.

