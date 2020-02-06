Kirk Douglas’ death: Danny DeVito leads tributes when Hollywood reacts

Honors flow in for legendary Hollywood star Kirk Douglas, who died on Thursday at the age of 103.

The sad news was confirmed by his son Michael Douglas, who shared his heartbreak in a touching Instagram post.

“He was a legend to the world, an actor from the heyday of the film who lived until his heyday, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed was a benchmark for all of us,” Michael wrote alongside cute pictures of Kirk with her family, including Ms. Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was just a father, for Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations and a story as a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet,” he added.

“Let me end with the words I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Hollywood also mourns the loss of the actor, who was nominated for three Oscars during his six-decade career. In 1996 Kirk was awarded an Honorary Oscar for his outstanding 50-year contribution to films.

Members of the film industry have expressed their sadness on social media, and Danny DeVito, a friend of the Douglas family and actor, was one of the first to express condolences.

“Kirk Douglas. The inspiring Scalawag. 103 years on Earth. That sounds good! Great when you’re with me,” wrote DeVito, who has appeared in numerous films alongside Michael Douglas, including The Jewel of the Nile and The War the roses.

Actor William Shatner has also reported on Twitter.

“Condolences to the Kirk Douglas family. What an incredible icon he was in the industry!” The Star Trek legend tweeted.

Shatner’s Star Trek co-star George Takei also talked about Kirk’s charity.

“The legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away today at the age of 103,” Takei wrote.

“Douglas was an Oscar winner and winner of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and glorious life. He was revered and loved and is missing.”

Director Rob Reiner also remembered his friend and colleague.

“Kirk Douglas will always be an icon at the Hollywood Pantheon. It’s his turn to crack the blacklist. My love goes to my friend Michael and the whole family,” Reiner tweeted.

British actor David Walliams took part in Twitter and paid tribute to Kirk for his appearance in the 1957 film Paths of Glory.

“Director Stanley Kubrick with actor Kirk Douglas on the set of ‘Paths of Glory’, one of the best (anti) war films of all time,” Walliams tweeted.

Meanwhile, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander said the news was “broken”.

“Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and a person. He was getting better every day. It is an honor to have known him. My love for his family. We could use a real Spartacus.”

