Kirk Douglas dies at 103, says son Michael Douglas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Acting legend Kirk Douglas who starred in “Spartacus” and countless other Hollywood classics, has died at 103, his son Michael announced Wednesday.

Douglas was nominated for three Oscars during his decades-long career, appeared in over 80 films, and later received an honorary Oscar for his decades of service to the film industry.

Her son, actor Michael Douglas, published a tribute to his father on Instagram:

It is with great sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103 years. For the world, he was a legend, an actor of the golden age of cinema who lived well in his golden age, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes in which he believed set a standard to which we all aspire.

But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a dad, for Catherine, a wonderful stepfather, for his grandchildren and great grandchildren their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful husband .

Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come, and a story of a renowned philanthropist who worked to help audiences and bring peace to the planet.

Let me close with the words I said to him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I’m so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

In the Los Angeles area, Douglas and his wife Anne were also known as philanthropists, providing millions of dollars for hundreds of playgrounds in the area, as well as scholarships, a theater, children’s health programs and other causes.

In addition to his screen appearances, Douglas was known for defending others in the Hollywood blacklist era, when the careers of many screenwriters were ruined if they were suspected of being Communist sympathizers. Douglas struck a symbolic blow against the black list when he openly credited Dalton Trumbo, an Oscar winner on the black list and former communist, for helping to write the script for “Spartacus”, the epic of 1960 on a rebellion of slaves during ancient Rome.

In addition to the Oscars, Douglas has been honored with several awards and nominations, including a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Golden Globe Lifetime Achievement Award and three Emmy Award nominations.

He also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Jimmy Carter in 1981.

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon of the Hollywood pantheon. He got involved to break the black list. My love goes to my friend Michael and the whole family.

“I wanted to be an actor since I was a child in the second year. I made a play, my mother made a black apron and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, (my father) gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone. -Kirk Douglas

