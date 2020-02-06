Kirk Douglas, Hollywood legend, dies at the age of 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original Hollywood stars, was confirmed dead at 103.

The Spartacus actor, who has had an incredible acting career spanning six decades, died on Thursday.

“With great sadness, my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” said his son Michael Douglas in a statement from People.

Kirk Douglas. (Getty)

“For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed set a standard for our pursuit Has.”

The actor added: “But for me and my brothers Joel and Peter, he was just a father, for Catherine (Zeta-Jones), a wonderful father-in-law, for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, their loving grandfather, and for his wife Anne, a wonderful one Husband. “

Kirk Douglas. (Getty)

Kirk is survived by his 65-year-old wife Anne Buydens and his three sons Michael, Joel and Peter. His fourth son Eric Douglas died in 2004.

Michael posted a separate statement on Instagram paying tribute to his father.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he left a legacy in the film that will last for generations to come and a story of being a renowned philanthropist who works for the public and brings peace to the planet,” he wrote.

“Let me end with the words I said on his last birthday and that will always be true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Kirk Douglas. (Instagram)

Douglas suffered a stroke in 1996 but remained in good health.

The film legend, who worked in the U.S. Navy from 1941 to 1944, appeared on the radio and in the theater and played in film classics such as Spartacus, Ace in the Hole, The Vikings, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory.

He received three Best Actor nominations at the Oscars for his role as Champion in 1949, Bad and the Beautiful in 1952 and Lust for Life in 1956.

There is more to come.