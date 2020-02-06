Kirk Douglas, long-time influential film star, dies at the age of 103

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kirk Douglas, the muscled chin-studded actor who starred in “Spartacus”, “Lust for Life” and dozens of other films and helped to fatally weaken the Hollywood blacklist, is on Wednesday at the age of Died 103 years ago.

“My brothers and I announce with great sadness that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” said his son Michael in a statement from People. “For the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of film who lived to his golden years, a humanitarian, whose commitment to justice and the reasons he believed set a standard for our pursuit Has.”

Kirk Douglas was nominated three times for the Academy Awards – for “Champion”, “The Bad and the Beautiful” and “Lust for Life”. He later received an honorary award for “50 years as a creative and moral force” in the film industry.

His son Michael won Oscars as a producer for “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest” and as an actor for “Wall Street”.