Kirk Douglas remembered the surviving 1991 helicopter crash in which two others were killed

In the middle of his long life, which was marked by many career highs, Kirk Douglas opened some of his darkest days.

The three-time Oscar nominee, who died on February 5 at the age of 103, reported surviving a tragic helicopter crash in which two men were killed in 2000. The crash occurred on February 13, 1991.

“I will never forget the date,” Douglas wrote of the accident.

He was a passenger in a helicopter piloted by his friend, comic speaker Noel Blanc, and copilot Michael Carra. When the helicopter took off from Santa Paula Airport in California, it collided with a Pitts aerobatic plane. Lee Manelski (47) and student pilot David Tomlinson (18) flew this aircraft, which rolled down the runway in a safety exercise.

Douglas recalled: “In that terrible split second, the rotating blades of Noel’s Bell Ranger helicopter cut David and Lee’s Pitts’ wings, tore them open and exposed their fuel to the air. Carried by its fateful momentum, the little plane continued on A moment later the fuel caught fire. The Pitts exploded in a fireball. “

Douglas said he had little memory of what happened next, including his rescue by a flight mechanic after his helicopter fell 6 to 12 meters and crashed on asphalt.

“But we lived in the confused rubble,” wrote Douglas. “David and Lee were dead in the smoldering remains. I was passed out at that moment. I didn’t know that from that day on I would ask: why did they die? Why was I alive?”

Douglas said he was asked what he was experiencing in those harrowing moments, like a “long tunnel with a blazing white light on the other end?”

“Sorry, I didn’t see or hear anything. If it was there, I missed the show,” he wrote.

When Douglas received the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award three weeks later, on March 7, 1991, he told the crowd that he hadn’t seen this well-known tunnel with white light immediately after the crash.

“But thank God … I have a second chance to see it tonight,” he said.

