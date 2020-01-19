After Georgian football finished 49th in a goal violation in the 2019 season, it was clear that something had to change with the Georgian attack.

And one can say with certainty that the Bulldogs did this with Todd Monken. DawgNation can confirm that it should join the program, but the specific role is not yet known.

Monken has spent the last three seasons as an NFL offensive coordinator. He worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two seasons before spending this past season with the Cleveland Browns. He didn’t call the Browns games when Cleveland went 6-10 last season and fired head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Monken has college-level experience as an offensive coordinator for the State of Oklahoma in 2011 and ‘12. The Cowboys went ’11 12-1, won the Fiesta Bowl and Big 12. He also served as Southern Miss’s head coach for three seasons and went 9: 5 last year before joining the Buccaneers.

The first successes seem overwhelmingly positive. Kirk Herbstreit of ESPN had perhaps the highest praise: he described the addition of Monken and Jamie Newman, Wake Forest’s transfer quarterback, as “exactly what Kirby and the Dawgs offensive needed”.

WF’s Jamie Newman came between Monken’s approach and QB – exactly what Kirby and the Dawgs offensive needed. https://t.co/KvzcCa4X9z

– Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) January 17, 2020

#Georgia hires Todd Monken as an offensive coordinator, according to @Mark_Schlabach. It’s been a while, but it’s happening now. Monken was #Browns OC. Important step for Kirby Smart and the Dawgs. #UGA

– Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 17, 2020

Good move https://t.co/JCYsKom1Y3

– Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 17, 2020

Kirby Smart continues to push Georgian offenses in the right direction this offseason.

Jamie Newman was a great companion, but he couldn’t have done last year’s offense based on what I saw of him. Todd Monken’s attitude shows that Smart is ready to continue his crime in 2020.

– SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 17, 2020

Tampa led the NFL in 2018 with Todd Monken as OK.

At Southern Miss, he inherited the number 112 gate, leaving it number 13 nationwide.

Okla St took 2nd and 3rd place nationwide under Monken https://t.co/OWHshbUK5K

– SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 17, 2020

Georgia had to do something to aggressively create a spark. I would say they did this by adding Todd Monken to the staff – shortly after they brought former Wake QB Jamie Newman. https://t.co/FSG3jMsgjn

– Alex Scarborough (@AlexS_ESPN) January 17, 2020

None of us know what will be the result of Kirby Smart’s take on Todd Monken. But what it shows is Kirby Smart’s willingness to change and aggressively evolve. It is great for a man to admit mistakes and be ready to change. #InKirbyWeTrust

– Happy Hoyt (@ brianhoyt24) January 17, 2020

I’m not dissatisfied with a coaching job that brings a different offensive mindset into the room with Kirby and co-workers. However you see it, Todd Monken’s mindset has proven to be very different from Kirby’s. #GoDawgs

– Jon Tweets Sports (@JonTweetsSports) January 17, 2020

It seems that Monken’s addition makes it clear that Smart is ready to optimize his offense. In Georgia, James Coley was the play caller last year, and according to Mark Schlabach of ESPN, Coley is expected to stay on the baton, but in a new role.

Georgia also added Matt Luke to the baton this offensive season when he replaced Sam Pittman as an offensive line coach. That means the Bulldogs will employ two of the college’s former head coaches at Smart next year since Luke was head coach at Ole Miss.

This is a huge recruitment weekend for the Bulldogs as they have a number of elite 2021 recruitment prospects in the city. The most well-known name is the 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff. Landing him or his colleague, 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams, would make a huge contribution to the long-term health of the quarterback room in Georgia.

In terms of the statistics of the last two crimes Monken has worked on, Tampa Bay led the NFL in 2018 by passing, while former Georgia Bulldog Nick Chubb took second place in the NFL when he competed for the Browns last year. Monken wasn’t out for Cleveland last year, however.

Georgia opens the 2020 season on September 7 when Georgia faces Virginia.

