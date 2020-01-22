‘Kisoushi’ | The Japan Times

January 24 – February 29

After studying aesthetics and psychology, conceptual artist James Lee Byars (1932-1997) developed his own artistic beliefs when he commuted between New York and Kyoto in the 1960s and during his later nomadic life. His work ranged from sculpture and literature to theater and performance and focused on the immaterial – what lies between the material and the spiritual – often with reference to classicism.

This solo exhibition shows works created during his travels to Japan as well as various important pieces selected from overseas collections. Highlights include “The Poetic Conceit” (1983), an installation that consists of a replica of the neoclassical “Geothe in the Roman Campagna” (1787) by Johann Heinrich Wilhelm Tischbein and hangs over an altar-like room with black fabric.

SCAI the bathhouse; Kashiwayu-Ato 6-1-23 Yanaka, Taito-ku, Tokyo. Nippori Stn. 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Free. Sun, Mon, public holidays closed. 03-3821-1144; www.scaithebathhouse.com/en

LATEST ART STORIES

“Four seasons” colors

January 24 – March 22 Textile dye Yoko Shimura is following in the footsteps of her mother Fukumi Shimura, a living national treasure, which for her Senshoku (…

Nino Caruso’s monumental contribution

The retrospective “Forms of Memory and Space” by Nino Caruso (1928-2017) at the National Museum of Modern Art in Kyoto (MoMAK) aims to include both the art and the industrial elements of the Italian …