Kiss and David Lee Roth are blinded while the American tour starts with epic set lists

On Saturday night, Kiss got the final leg of their End Of The Road tour in Manchester, New Hampshire, a flying start with a set list of classic cuts.

But before Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer exploded on stage, special guest David Lee Roth surprised the crowd at the SNHU Arena with a set of eight songs.

His only solo song came in the form of Just Like Paradise, with the rest of the set with his cover of Kinks’ song You Really Got Me and a little Van Halen songs, including Unchained, Panama, Dance The Night Away and, of course, jump.

Kiss started the procedure with Detroit Rock City and treated the audience to a further 20 songs, including fan favorites Shout It Out Loud, Tears Are Falling, Lick It Up, Cold Gin, Love Gun, Beth and Crazy Crazy Nights.

Below you will find images of the night, along with the complete set list of both Kiss and Diamond Dave.

The American part of the tour continues tomorrow night (February 4) at the PPL Center in Allentown. Find a complete list of shows on the Kiss Facebook page.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGe5Nwtl-xQ (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wU73Cclyg44 (/ embed)

David Lee Roth: Manchester SNHU Arena, 1 February 2020

1. You really have me

2. Just like paradise

3. Unleashed

4. Jamie’s Cryin

5. Panama

6. Dance the night away

7. Don’t talk about love

8. Jumping (Encore)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp09OVUKtl4 (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WocYyuQ8ySs (/ embed)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7Z6Tyy9Elc (/ embed)

Kiss: Manchester SNHU Arena, 1 February 2020

1. Detroit Rock City

2. Shout it out loud

3. Deuce

4. Say yes

5. I Love It Loud

6. The sky is on fire

7. Tears fall

8. War machine

9. Lick it up

10. Dr. Love calling

11. 100,000 years

12. Cold Gin

13. God of thunder

14. Psycho Circus

15. Parasite

16. Love Gun

17. I was made to love you

18. Black diamond

19. Beth (Encore)

20. Crazy Crazy Nights (Encore)

21. Rock And Roll All Nite (Encore)