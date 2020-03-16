Kiss And Marvel Collaborative Clothing Now Offered

KISS has teamed up with the world’s biggest comic publisher Marvel for new attire, residence products, posters, extras, and drinkware.

The KISS x Marvel apparel is readily available from Fifth Solar, extras and drinkware from Bioworld, home merchandise from Jay Franco, and posters from Traits International.

KISS and Marvel initially collaborated in the 1970s immediately after the famous rockers starred in a collection of Marvel comics.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to observe up our debut 1978 Marvel romantic relationship, KISS Comics, wherever we fulfilled Spider-Gentleman, Dr. Doom and the Great 4 with this new partnership,” Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons said in a statement. “This is as great as it receives.”

Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Licensing, added: “The toughness and ability of the Marvel Universe has inspired musicians, artists, and creative expertise for a lot more than 80 a long time. Our KISS x Marvel collaboration continues the legacy of working with these awesome rock and roll hall of famers, and we are beyond excited to convey supporters a loud and happy goods assortment that screams Marvel design and style, with rock and roll mind-set.”



