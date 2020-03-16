Kiss group up with comedian giants Marvel for new variety of merch

Kiss and Marvel have joined forces for a new assortment of co-branded merchandise.

The partnership among the rock giants and comic e-book publisher will see a assortment of products released, which include t-shirts, posters, drinkware and home products – with the band unveiling four t-shirt types on their social media channels.

Kiss’ Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons states in a statement (by way of License World wide): “It’s a privilege and an honour to observe up our debut 1978 Marvel relationship, Kiss Comics, where by we satisfied Spider-Male, Dr. Doom and the Wonderful Four with this new partnership. This is as amazing as it receives.”

Senior vice president of Marvel Licensing, Paul Gitter, provides: “The energy and electricity of the Marvel Universe has inspired musicians, artists and creative talent for additional than 80 decades.

“Our Kiss x Marvel collaboration carries on the legacy of working with these awesome rock‘n’roll hall of famers, and we are outside of psyched to convey supporters a loud and happy merchandise assortment that screams Marvel design and style, with rock‘n’roll mind-set.”

The t-shirts will be the initial to get there, with drinkware and accessories from Bioworld, dwelling products iterms by Jay Franco and posters from Tendencies International established to be unveiled in the around long term.

Very last week, Kiss documented that “out of an abundance of caution” their End Of The Street displays with David Lee Roth in Tulsa, Biloxi and Lafayette experienced been moved to later on in the calendar year because of to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tulsa show will now get position on October 4 at the BOK Center, the Biloxi date will be on October 6 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Lafayette will now happen on October 7 at the Cajundome.

Two iconic classics come together in the #KISS x @Marvel collection. Store tees now.https://t.co/HT9rjTgTW6 pic.twitter.com/1typFpRI9RMarch 13, 2020