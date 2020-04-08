Kiss Lovers Help Paul Stanley’s Dad Isolated To Celebrate His 100th Birthday

Kiss lovers around the world are helping Paul Stanley style dad celebrate his 100th birthday.

Because of the pandemic coronavirus, Stanley was unable to celebrate the border with his father, William Eisen, as social exclusion and isolation rules meant that both had to stay apart.

However, by posting his father’s birthday news on Twitter, thousands of kissing fans around the world sent him wishes.

Stanley wrote, “My dad is a hundred years old today! He is an amazing man and I am so proud of my son.”

He continued, “We can’t be together because it’s not safe. I really love him and I ask everyone to wish him a happy birthday at this stage. Thank you.”

You can see some of the many fan feedback below.

Your dad is 100 and looks better than Gene

Happy Birthday! And 100 is a special achievement. Sending tons of warm thoughts from Norway ❤️

Happy 100th Birthday, Mr. Eisen 🎈 ️ 🎈 pic.twitter.com/HKPvUykQXs

Happy birthday, Mr Eisen 🎂 pic.twitter.com/2eQQFiojjA

pic.twitter.com/6zrdkM25ug

Happy 100th Mr. Stanley. What a trip it was. pic.twitter.com/aGtJn04nOB

Happy Birthday Dad from Judy Chapman Carmi🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/jPJeE46hY2

Happy birthday, Mr Eisen, an example of life and perseverance in the best days! You will not be able to be with your family today, but it will be a wonderful holiday soon! Be healthy, health, peace and lots of love! Be careful! Our Your Father is the inspiration and example in your father that you have become dear Paul! pic.twitter.com/AwG9tE03eG

Last year, Eisen was one of the oldest attendees at the Kiss concert when he arrived to watch his son perform with the iconic rock band in L.A.

According to Blabbermouth, in the biography of Kiss Behind the Mask, Stanley also spoke about his father’s “Russian-Hungarian-Polish” roots and about his childhood.

He said, “My family was not well. When I was six, my father bought me a bicycle and that was the only thing that gave me any valuables. We were not wealthy but survived.

“There were times when the money was very close. In Manhattan, the four of us lived in a one-room apartment; my parents slept in the living room and my sister shared a bedroom. My father worked as a furniture salesman and my mom was a teacher. She was originally a registered nurse, and then she taught backward children. She eventually became a homemaker. “

The kiss returned to the UK this summer to make the headline at the Download Festival, with End of the World dates in Europe.

The European tour dates have now been postponed to October.