kissing-artist-masters-the-art-of-kissing

The Kissing Artist, aka “Lipstick Lex,” masters the artwork of kissing when she puts lips to canvas and results in amazing artwork.

Alexis Fraser has kissed amazing portraits of Marilyn Monroe, Girl Gaga, Elton John and Maya Angelou, as effectively as Great Morning America’s Michael Strahan and Sara Haines.

“Indeed, it is a little bit of a laborious process, I am not going to lie,” Fraser explained. “The kiss element is the ‘wow factor.’ Which is the element that gets men and women psyched.”

The Chicago native will also generate portraits for your beloved family users.

“My artwork is so considerably about splendor and self-enjoy and private empowerment and positivity and just really feel good vibes all about,” Fraser reported.

Artwork lovers can order customized portraits on her web page: www.lipsticklex.com.

Fraser is now opening an artwork gallery in Florida.