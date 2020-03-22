Kiss’s Paul Stanley On Coronavirus Pandemic: ‘This Is Not One more Flu’

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has taken concern with people today who evaluate the novel coronavirus epidemic to the seasonal flu, a comparison that community wellbeing specialists and medical doctors have explained for weeks minimizes the danger posed by the coronavirus spreading throughout the world.

Before nowadays (Saturday, March 21), Stanley took to his Twitter to create: “NO People… This is NOT one more flu. Anyone who has minimized the extent, ferocity and contagiousness of Covid-19 has one particular by a single been established Mistaken. The lengthier you hold out to just take management the even larger the possibility to you and extra importantly the people who are hoping to control this.”

In a independent tweet, Paul shared a ProPublica write-up in which a clinical worker describes terrifying lung failure from COVID-19, the disorder prompted by the new coronavirus, even in his youthful sufferers. Stanley wrote: “Examine THIS.”

Much less than a 7 days ago, Stanley urged his lovers to significantly curb their social activity in purchase to slow the unfold of the coronavirus and assist the economy cope. He tweeted at the time: “We are about to see sickness, deaths and an overcome medical center method in no way observed in our life time. Enterprises are closing. This is NOT an option for get-togethers or functions. SOCIAL DISTANCING IS THE Bare minimum. Keep Residence.”

The fatality fee of the new coronavirus is believed to about 1 percent. “It really is about ten times far more lethal than the seasonal flu,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Countrywide Institutes Of Allergy And Infectious Ailment, said in congressional testimony on March 11.

So far, COVID-19 has killed about 12,700 individuals around the world and all around 285 in the U.S.

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Americans to heed what federal, condition and neighborhood officers are inquiring of them in get to curtail the spread and dampen the effects of the virus on the population.

California not long ago believed that extra than fifty percent of the point out — 25.5 million people — will get the new coronavirus around the up coming eight weeks.

The Facilities For Condition Manage And Prevention (CDC) put its worst-circumstance circumstance at 1.7 million COVID-19 fatalities in The usa.



NO Folks… This is NOT one more flu. Absolutely everyone who has minimized the extent, ferocity and contagiousness of Covid-19 has a person by a single been proven Mistaken. The extended you wait to take regulate the even bigger the danger to you and much more importantly the people who are hoping to handle this.

— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 21, 2020



Examine THIS. https://t.co/HUjfcLNMbn

— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 21, 2020



Tags:

kiss

Posted in:

News

Feedback

To comment on a

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

tale or evaluation, you ought to be logged in to an energetic private account on Facebook. After you happen to be logged in, you will be in a position to remark. Person remarks or postings do not mirror the viewpoint of

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

and

BLABBERMOUTH.Web

does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any person comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening reviews, or just about anything that could violate any applicable legal guidelines, use the “Report to Fb” and “Mark as spam” one-way links that show up future to the opinions themselves. To do so, simply click the downward arrow on the prime-appropriate corner of the Facebook remark (the arrow is invisible till you roll around it) and pick the suitable action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent information.

BLABBERMOUTH.Web

reserves the ideal to “hide” feedback that may possibly be viewed as offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” customers that violate the site’s Terms Of Assistance. Concealed feedback will even now look to the user and to the user’s Facebook buddies. If a new comment is printed from a “banned” person or has a blacklisted term, this comment will instantly have constrained visibility (the “banned” user’s opinions will only be seen to the person and the user’s Fb pals).