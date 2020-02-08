Kiss’s Paul Stanley on life after the “End of the Road” tour: “The band doesn’t necessarily have to be airborne”

In a brand new interview with C-Ville, KISS frontman Paul Stanley clarified that the band is running “End of the street” Tour does not necessarily mean that the group will disappear entirely.

“It is important to note that this is the end of the tour,” he said. “The band doesn’t necessarily disappear into thin air. It’s just reached a time when touring and 100 shows in seven months, what we’ve done so far, just … it’s just too tiring and time consuming when there are other things in life to do there. “

In a separate chat with The Daily Progress, Stanley said he’s already making plans for his time after that KISS Tour ends. “I can go and chew gum at the same time,” he said with a giggle. He also confirmed that he had recently finished working on his R&B band’s debut album soul station,

“End of the street” It kicked off in Vancouver in January 2019 and resumed in Manchester, New Hampshire on February 1. The Trek’s last concert will be in New York City on July 17, 2021.

KISSThe current cast consists of original members Stanley and Gene SimmonsIn addition to later band additions guitarist Tommy Thayer (since 2002) and drummer Eric Singer (on and off since 1991).

Founded in 1973 by Stanley. Simmonsdrummer Peter Criss and lead guitarist Ace Frehley. KISS staged his first “Farewell” tour in 2000, the last with the original cast of the group.

In his 46-year career KISS has collected 23 gold and platinum albums – more than any other US band.

