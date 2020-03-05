[KISS’s PAUL STANLEY Pays Tribute To KOBE BRYANT All through Los Angeles Concert (Online video)]

Paul Stanley paid out tribute to Kobe Bryant for the duration of KISS‘s concert Wednesday evening (March four) at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

Before launching into the KISS common “Do You Really like Me”, Stanley donned a jersey bearing the No. 24 Kobe wore in the course of his illustrious Los Angeles Lakers profession.

“None of us would be here if this put was not truly like a memorial to anyone who was so considerably a lot more than a basketball player, any individual who’s been a function model,” Stanley informed the group in the arena where by Bryant performed for the Lakers for two a long time. “And tonight, I assume we dedicate this present not only to Kobe and his daughter Gigi, but to all the individuals who perished on that helicopter. So, let’s access again to a little something from ‘Destroyer’. This music claims, ‘Do You Really like Me’.”

Kobe and his 13-calendar year-aged daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant had been amongst nine people today killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26. Bryant was 41.

Bryant performed for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 several years and is viewed as one of the finest basketball gamers of all time. He received five NBA championships, was an 18-time All-Star, was the NBA‘s Most Worthwhile Participant in the 2007-2008 period and is fourth on the NBA‘s all-time scoring listing. He retired following the 2015-16 time, getting expended his complete job with the Lakers. The franchise retired his No. eight and No. 24 jersey numbers in December 2017.

Kobe and Gianna had been buried February seven in a personal ceremony in Corona Del Mar.