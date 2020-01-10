Kit Harington makes his Broadway debut with Anne Hathaway – Up News Info

Loading...

While, according to reports, the actor of & # 39; Game of Thrones & # 39; is talking about acting in the second work of & # 39; Double Feature & # 39 ;, it is said that his television co-star, Conleth Hill, is online to play the lead role.

“Game of Thrones“star Harington set Allegedly he is talking to make his Broadway debut together Anne Hathaway.

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the British actor will perform in the second of the two works, as part of a production called Double Feature.

According to reports, the first work is about the notoriously toxic relationship between the actress. Tippi Hedren and the late director Alfred Hitchcock, with Hathaway in conversations to play Hedren. The second part of the double bill will show Harington as a young man who idolizes the terrorist. Vicent price, before learning that his idol is not the man he thought he was.

The two works were written by John Logan, a screenwriter who worked on the last two James Bond films, “Skyfall“Y”Spectrum“It is directed by Jonathan Kent and produced by”La La Land“is Marc Platt.

Co-star of “Game of Thrones” by Kit Conleth hill Allegedly he is online to play Hitchcock for Hathaway in production, which will be released next year (2021).

