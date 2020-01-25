Kit Siang: Malaysia still has a long way to go, even though Transparency International’s corruption perception index has improved Malaysia

Lim Kit Siang speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Sheraton, Petaling Jaya, on May 27, 2018. The older DAP politician said 2020 was a crucial year for the PH to convince the Malaysians to take their promises seriously to take. – Picture of Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, January 25 – Although Malaysia saw the Transparency International (TI) corruption perception index rise from 10 to 51 from 61 in 2018 from 2018, it does not mean that the country has achieved its goal of becoming a top world class nation in the nation public integrity, said Lim Kit Siang.

Gelang Patah’s MP pointed out that Putrajaya is on the right track by building on his anti-corruption efforts.

“The TI CPI 2019 report does not mean that Malaysia has achieved its goal of becoming a first-class nation among the top 30 states for public integrity, but that we are moving in that direction if we look at corruption efforts in the past year ,

“We must not be complacent and all areas of society should work towards repeating the big leap in TI-CPI 2019 in TI-VPI 2020 and in future TI-CPI reports.

“In 1996, a survey of 54 countries in Malaysia over the past 25 years had the highest TI CPI of 5.32 out of 10 (or about 53.2 out of 100 under the new system currently used by TI) – which is why in Malaysia Get the best TI-CPI ranking of 23 (from 41 countries) in the TI-CPI 1995, ”Lim said in a press release today.

In the 2016 TI CPI, Malaysia’s rank dropped seven places from 55 to 62 of 180 countries, and the nation’s lowest TI CPI was 4.3 out of 10 in the 2011 TI CPI.

In the TI-CPI 2019, Malaysia ranks 51 out of 100 among 53 other countries – Grenada, Italy, Rwanda and Saudi Arabia.

For the 2019 report, Malaysia also improved in points and rose to six points from 53 in the corruption index.

At the same time, the older DAP politician reminded the Pakistani government of Harapan (PH) that they had to work harder for public trust, especially since it appeared that they could not do anything right in the public eye last year.

“2020 is the year in which the negative vibrations of the past year are left behind. Last year, Malaysia was practically drowned in a sea of ​​negative vibrations.

“In the first seven months of the new government in 2018, the PH government couldn’t go wrong. But last year there was nothing the PH could do right, ”he said.

Lim pointed out that 2020 is a perfect year for the PH to convince the Malaysians that they are seriously delivering on the promises to reset the nation-building policy and reform the institution.