Kit Siang: UiTM Should Remove Ex-IGP Musa Hassan As Lecturer In Media Illiteracy Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) is expected to remove former inspector general of the police, Tan Sri Musa Hassan, for alleged media abuse and alleged persecution of lies.

According to Lim, the UiTM’s Center for Media and Information War Research (CMIWS) should be at the forefront in promoting media literacy in Malaysia so that Malaysians can distinguish between lies and misinformation, hate speech “aimed at racist and religious polarization and conflict in To stimulate Malaysia.

Lim, however, doubted that the UiTM unit would have the authority and credibility to play a leading role in promoting media literacy if its “best-staffed lecturer” is said to be a “figurehead” for media illiteracy and bogus news, which on Musa in his words allusions to remarks.

“UiTM should fire the former inspector general of police, Tan Sri Musa Hassan, as a lecturer at the Center for Media and Information War Research (CMIWS) when it comes to becoming a center of excellence for his information war center because the former IGP becomes a center for information war research “” figurehead, “said Iskandar Puteri’s MP today in a statement.

Lim noted that Musa had shown media illiteracy in October last year when he showed that he did not know that the Onion website was a satirical news website after the former top cop made his statements about a satirical article about the terrorist Osama Bin Laden and the United States had defended the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Lim also highlighted Musa’s recent statements in which he allegedly claimed that DAP had an agenda to rewrite history by reviving communist ideology, but said that such a statement by Musa was “completely unfounded, untrue, and a total invention of Musa’s imagination “.

Musa had allegedly made the allegations during a conversation at UiTM.

Lim pointed out that the Malaysian police department is one of the best of its kind in the world and noted that it had not found a connection between the DAP and the communist movement in the past five decades.

Musa is currently listed as a key lecturer on UiTM’s CMIWS website.