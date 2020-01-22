Kitazakura is best known for talent, posture outside ring

Rikishi, famous for something other than the results of the ring, usually achieve this status through a remarkable aspect of their personality.

Whether it’s comedic behavior or exaggerated gestures before a fight, wrestlers usually only have one trait they are known for.

Not so with Kitazakura.

The 49-year-old, currently head of the Shikihide stable, is remarkable for several reasons.

While active, he was known for throwing a handful of salt into the air before each fight and actively trying to get opponents to get involved before the allotted preparation time was up.

It took Kitazakura 13 years to make the top league – the fourth slowest ever – but he was remarkably long-lived and has only missed one tournament in his 23-year career.

Outside the ring it was just as interesting.

Kitazakura is almost certainly the only sumo wrestler in history to have held a pearl exhibition and workshop in the Kokugikan.

Born in Hiroshima, he is an accomplished pearl artist and has created numerous complex works of art. Some are sumo-themed, such as a miniature kesho mawashi (ceremonial apron), but most are pink and kawaii.

As a sumo elder, Kitazakura looks after what is probably the most unique stable in the sport.

Shikihide Beya is known for its collection of small rikishi that have little success in the lower reaches of the sport.

Omote, the best-placed wrestler in the stable, weighs only 67 kg, while the second largest baraki is only 164 cm tall.

17 of the 18 rikishi in Shikihide have so far failed to overtake the Sandanme division, while 14 have been stuck in the bottom two divisions throughout their careers.

The former Kitazakura essentially has an open recruitment policy where anyone, no matter how unsuitable for sumo, can become a rikishi.

The stable’s most famous rikishi, Hattorizakura, has only won three out of 180 fights so far.

LATEST SUMO STORIES

Shodai, Tokushoryu earn 10th victories

Shodai and Tokushoryu lost joint leadership of the New Year Grand Sumo tournament on Wednesday, while Ozeki Goeido prevented the downgrade and …

Shodai is still leading the tournament

Maegashira Shodai, No. 4, performed at the New Year’s Grand Sumo tournament on Tuesday to stay on top with his compatriot Tokushoryu.

Lock horn …

,