Kitchens are getting smarter at the Consumer Electronics Show, not yet at home

LAS VEGAS – Tell your fridge about your nutritional preferences and he makes a recipe plan for the coming week, and sends a shopping list to your smartphone if he notices that you no longer have good ingredients.

Counter-top robot arms help to chop vegetables. Artificially intelligent oven cameras and meat thermometers connected to the internet keep track of what is being cooked. And then – voila! – a cooking camera can show off your culinary creations on Instagram.

These are some of the new ‘smart kitchen’ technical features that are on display this week at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas. Device builders compete with each other to show off futuristic kitchen innovations that they hope will resonate with younger consumers, knowing that once these devices squeeze into a home, they can stay for a while.

Do not expect that you will soon receive much help at your local Home Depot. There is also a challenge to interest consumers and to keep up with rapid technological changes.

“The problem is that refrigerators are ten-year devices,” says analyst Michael Wolf, who is organizing a podcast on smart kitchens. “The sales staff has not really asked about smart functions and consumers really don’t ask about it.”

This has not prevented major device manufacturers such as Samsung, LG Electronics, GE Appliances, Whirlpool and Bosch from reinventing the kitchen with regard to internet connectivity.

Their mission: to appeal to consumers who are familiar with smartphone apps. Target groups are consumers who want to discover new step-by-step digital cooking instructions and consider themselves gourmets, even if they are not necessarily expert cooks with a lot of free time.

“Food and eating culture is really one of the dominant things Millennials and” Gen Z “place on their social media,” Wolf said.

GE Appliances has added a third AI-powered oven camera to its Kitchen Hub system, including a 27-inch touchscreen for interaction with friends and family or tuning in to Netflix or Spotify, while a vigilant computer ensures that you don’t burn dinner.

Bosch uses its partnership with Startup Chefling to send prescription orders to devices such as refrigerators that have cameras to keep track of inventory. Bosch is one of many companies that use computer vision in refrigerators to recognize items and how long they have been there.

Whirlpool unveiled its Yummly smart thermometer, which can be poked into a raw chicken. While your meal is roasting, your phone will receive a warning when the thermometer reaches the correct temperature. Later this year, the $ 129 thermometer can also follow recipes in the Yummly app and automatically adjust the temperature of Whirlpool’s smart ovens.

LG showed off a very ‘smart’ restaurant in its CES stand, complete with a robot to cook and make coffee, one to greet customers and a table robot to take orders. The rounded, expressive robots are part of the CLOi line from LG announced at CES in 2018. The South Korean company debuted the cooking Chefbot robot in November in a restaurant in Seoul.

Samsung also emphasized a kitchen with artificial intelligence that could help with meal planning and food monitoring. The company also has a robotic kitchen tool – Bot Chef – a mechanical arm that can chop, beat, stir and otherwise prepare food.

As with all home devices connected to the Internet, some of them raise concerns about privacy and security. The devices record audio and video while listening to your cooking commands and watching from your stove or from behind the milk cartons. Hackers can spy at home if the apps or devices have security issues, like many.

But even if device manufacturers are able to address those risks, some experts say they are still focusing too much on what is technologically possible and not on the improvements in the food experience that consumers may want.

“It fits in with the old-fashioned way they have thought about it – that they update the physical models every year or two,” said Frank Gillett, a technical analyst for Forrester Research. “They don’t think in terms of outcomes, they are meals. How do you change the thinking from supplying the best stove to giving people the meal experience they want?”

Gillett predicts major structural changes in the food-tech industry in the coming years. One far-away option: subscription services that allow consumers to commit to a favorite supermarket, technology company or other provider. This company would deliver messages and help manage the devices that work with its system.

Wolf is not as enthusiastic about all these AI-suitable bells and whistles as he is about other food technology innovations such as indoor hydroponics, the practice of growing plants without soil. A few large device builders such as LG are now experimenting with indoor garden technology. Previously the products were limited to startups such as GroPod from Indiana, with a prototype that can support 60 plants that only need water and small food pods.

But none of these smart device functions and hydroponic gadgets has achieved so much success with consumers as simpler kitchen technology innovations that are on the counter and do not require an internet connection.

“Two counter-top devices have become mainstream: Instant Pot and air fryers,” Wolf said. “Five years ago nobody used it.”