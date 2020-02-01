KitKat makes it even better with its Cacao Fruit Dessert for Valentine’s Day

Not to put on someone else’s to-do list, but Valentine’s Day is only a few weeks away.

It’s time to think about gifts, and one of the most venerable chocolates in Japan has a solution for those of you who are still trying to find a sweet (pun intended) gift.

People around the world have celebrated the variety of Nestle Japan’s KitKats and now a cocoa flavored chocolate is being released. This dessert (¥ 432 after tax) offers a sweet and slightly spicy variant of the well-known chocolate bar.

If you want to experience more, visit the KitKat Chocolatory in Ginza to enjoy the Cacao Fruit Dessert. This vigorous creation (¥ 3,000 before tax) is limited to 10 a day and is only available from January 23 to February 14. The 20 cm long chocolate bowl in the form of a cocoa pod is filled with fresh cocoa cream, fruit juice, fresh fruit and a chocolate-almond cake. Once you’ve eaten the inside, a warm cocoa juice is used to melt the zest and prepare a rice chocolate sauce. Excessive, safe, but unforgettable.

