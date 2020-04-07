Kittie’s Morgan Lander Teases Winterlvst Task

KITTIE vocalist/guitarist Morgan Lander has shared a teaser for new challenge WINTERLVST, tentatively because of this summertime. Examine it out under.

Morgan seemingly discussed the project in a 2018 job interview with CrypticRock.com. She said at the time “It is with a couple of customers of BLACKGUARD from Montreal. We toured with them back in 2012. With Justine ‘Juice’ Ethier (drummer) and Jonathan Lefrancois-Leduc, who utilized to play keyboards in the band, we are operating on a undertaking with each other. I was just in Montreal recording some remaining vocals. It is absolutely on the spectrum that is the entire reverse of KITTIE, but it is even now darkish, quite emotional. It is just quite diverse. I hope folks are not far too astonished. It is really really dark and distinct.”

Last August, Lander joined the Quebec steel band KARKAOS. The group is performing on its up coming comprehensive-duration album, due later on in the year.

KITTIE unveiled a concert film titled “Kittie: Live At The London New music Hall” in March 2019. It capabilities footage of the Canadian metal band’s October 27, 2017 20th-anniversary hometown demonstrate at the London Audio Corridor in London, Ontario. The event, which also served as a screening of the extended-in-the-creating documentary “Kittie: Origins/Evolutions”, observed KITTIE mainstays Morgan Lander (guitar, vocals) and Mercedes Lander (drums) take the phase with a quantity of their previous bandmates to execute music from the group’s full repertoire.

KITTIE was formed in 1996 by Mercedes and Morgan, guide guitarist Fallon Bowman and bassist Tanya Candler. Tanya left KITTIE quickly following recording of its debut album, “Spit”, which has sold more than 1.2 million copies. Bowman exited the team in 2001. Guitarist Tara McLeod and bass participant Trish Doan joined the band in 2005. Whilst Doan still left for well being reasons in 2008, she returned 3 a long time afterwards. Other musicians who have performed with KITTIE for the duration of the yrs involve Talena Atfield, Lisa Marx, Jennifer Arroyo and Ivana “Ivy” Vujic.

The band has produced 5 albums considering that “Spit”: “Oracle” (2001), “Right until The Conclude” (2004), “Funeral For Yesterday” (2007), “In The Black” (2009) and “I have Unsuccessful You” (2011).



Needed to share this clip of yet another new undertaking I have been operating on. WINTERLVST Coming summer months 2020 pic.twitter.com/gic53l7vjK

— Morgan Lander (@morgankittie) April 7, 2020



Tags:

kittie

Posted in:

News

Feedback

To comment on a

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

tale or evaluation, you will have to be logged in to an lively personalized account on Fb. When you might be logged in, you will be ready to remark. Consumer comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of

BLABBERMOUTH.Net

and

BLABBERMOUTH.Web

does not endorse, or promise the precision of, any person comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening remarks, or anything that might violate any relevant legislation, use the “Report to Fb” and “Mark as spam” inbound links that show up upcoming to the opinions them selves. To do so, click on the downward arrow on the top-appropriate corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible right until you roll in excess of it) and select the proper motion. You can also ship an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent particulars.

BLABBERMOUTH.Internet

reserves the suitable to “cover” comments that may possibly be deemed offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” end users that violate the site’s Conditions Of Provider. Hidden reviews will nonetheless seem to the user and to the user’s Fb close friends. If a new remark is revealed from a “banned” person or consists of a blacklisted term, this remark will automatically have restricted visibility (the “banned” user’s reviews will only be visible to the consumer and the user’s Facebook good friends).