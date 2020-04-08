Kitty-19 in Canada: What must happen before life can ever recover?

TORONTO –

As Canadians adapt to the new reality of bodybuilding, closing public spaces and banning gatherings, one wonders above: How long will this last?

Governor Justin Trudeau has commented that the measures will be available in “months,” but he and other federal officials have been far from giving anything special.

That may not be so shocking, as no politician wants to make promises they can’t keep – and no one can say with certainty when the action is work on COVID-19 in Canada will be light enough for some aspects of life to continue.

Erin Stumpf, an epidemiologist at McGill University in Montreal, told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday, “trying to predict when to start again.”

What is clear, though, is that there must be some specific, measurable goal for the hit country in order to reach a “sufficient light”.

A report from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), the U.S. national watchdog, outlines four conditions that it says must be met before anti-corruption measures business bench:

14-day incremental support for new COVID-19 numbers

Hospitals can treat all cover-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients “are not accustomed to emergency procedures”

The ability to quickly diagnose and diagnose all individuals to show symptoms on the cover-19

Ability to trace and evaluate all individuals on approved COVID-19 documents

Canadian health experts have said that such standards should be used here, with similar measures being only removed when it is clear that the virus is spread throughout the country. in health systems that can be managed.

This is important because a reduction in public health measures can be expected to increase the number of new cases, as human contact has been increasing unsupervised and infected individuals spread the disease to the public and to others.

“There will be an expectation of a second infection when you start promoting this public health, because we know that there will still be an impact on the uninsured population. this disease, “Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist with Toronto’s University Health Network, told CTVNews.ca by phone Wednesday.

Bogoch said the reduction in new issues that would help make the measure more likely to stay longer than two weeks was mentioned in the AEI report. Because the new virus protection period is believed to be two weeks, health officials can add a few more days to increase the room for error.

WHAT’S THE NEXT TIME?

While the spread of disease has slowed and new infections can be easily addressed by health care, the AEI report says the U.S. response to the outbreak could have spread to secondary, non-communicable diseases. which some health restrictions can carry.

“In Part II, most schools, colleges and businesses can be reopened. Communication work should continue where it is convenient; consolidation should be there are still less than 50 people anywhere possible, “

However, these changes are likely to occur slowly, allowing caregivers to reflect on their decisions and rethink the policy if the number of new patients is reduced. affect the treatment effect again. High-risk areas, including prisons and long-term care homes, also need to be monitored.

Public health will be a major cause for reopening, but financial concerns will come into play. Restrictions that pose a significant risk to the industry can be carried out before those that are vulnerable to everyday practices, if they affect the spread of the disease. were believed to be similar.

“Everything we do for fun is going to get to the end of the list,” Strumpf said.

If there is an update of the new COVID-19 status that does not detect a patient’s recovery, or if there is a delay of five days, the AEI report states, it will better to reverse current measurement until the curve once again flattens. Researchers at Harvard recently said that this procedure, with body measurements made to be as loose and tight as possible, could last until 2022.

Some of these push-pulls will be regional, with states or states announcing different rules depending on the circumstances of their FIRST-19 events at any given time.

“If you do this slowly and with the appropriate support in place, you can maintain the size of the second expectation so you don’t have to shut it down,” Bogoch said.

Although this restriction is slowly being lifted, life as suggested by the paper may seem unusual in comparison to the world before the spread. Facial contractions may occur, such as movement away from the body, and large gatherings may get tired. Most of the risks associated with the disease, including the elderly and the sick, will also be asked to spend as much time indoors.

The report is only aimed at removing all distance restrictions when vaccines for COVID-19 are available – believed to be at least a year away – or once widely available. can affect the largest affected organism.

OPEN BORDERS MAY BE LONG

The NPID-19 effects are global, but the response is often multidimensional.

Many countries have closed their borders to foreign travelers as the virus spreads across the country, trying to control the situation on their own without reporting the problems involved. of foreign.

But this creates a new challenge, as some countries have already achieved the end of their epidemic when the epidemic has only begun to escalate. As a result, countries will choose to have border restrictions soon after they are back as COVID-19, waiting for the rest of the world to do the same.

“We might as well be careful there,” Bogoch said.

“I’d like to think that even when the rules start coming out, there will be significant restrictions on international travel – if it’s allowed.”

Even if the border is open, travelers are at greater risk: the risk that they will spread the virus when they are away, and the time they will pass it on to others after they return home.

Authorities in Canada seem to be preparing for these attacks. At a news conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said a “global solution” would be appropriate, regardless of Canada make it his own.

“Bacteria and insects have a way of making their way around people,” he noted.

“If there were some cases of COVID-19, then we would all be at risk.”

.