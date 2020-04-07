Kitty and Vibe swimwear produce cup sizes for the back of the ass

Consider bra cup sizes, but your buttocks. This is the unique metric that Cameron Armstrong invented after years of experience in swimsuits that never quite fit. The 25-year-old designer behind the swim line included in Kitty Wiba, Armstrong wanted to avoid a certain kind of faux that most shoppers know.

“I was in that research phase in the fall of 2017 and I was just like, ‘Okay, I’ve never had a swimsuit that hasn’t sunk in my ass, what’s the matter here?'” She says to the hustle and bustle. “I measured, and the biggest difference was the size of the edge – it’s actually the crotch. I [thought], ‘It’s confusing, why has nobody ever noticed it?’

When the ball needs to be longer, Armstrong explains, it usually comes from one of two things: Wear has a bigger butt, or they’re taller. They will often end up with the plumber’s ass if there is not enough fabric to cover this space.

“For us, the difference between the two sizes is for each hip size. You have two horn options,” she says. “We market it as ‘smaller booty’ or ‘bigger booty’, and it has proven to work.”

One of her favorite data points is that Kitty and Vibe’s consumer base is almost halfway between size options.

“If you look at the split of sales of bikini underwear at all thigh sizes and overall in this one range – so shorter, smaller booty versus bigger face, bigger booty – that’s 47-53,” she shares. “This is proof of such a concept that this extra value was needed. It is literally one and a half of those who have a shorter rupture and who have a longer ridge.”

Courtesy of Kitty and Vibe

Before launching Kitty Vibe, Armstrong played a full-time marketing role at L’Oréal. Like many young entrepreneurs, she juggled the demands of her day job while taking her business off the field. For six months she worked with a manufacturer to develop the products and finish the accessories.

In May 2018, Kitty and Vibe moved in and soon after, Armstrong retired from work. Although she knew she had a breakthrough idea by her, she still had reservations. “A lot of times when you start something new, you’re not supposed to know everything,” she says. “I started with a blank slate. I felt nervous about not having the design and fashion experience.”

It was a risk that paid off because almost two years later, the brand – with swimwear available in sizes 00-26 – resonated with shoppers everywhere.

“They really feel like they’re wearing a boyfriend when they’re wearing their kitty,” Armstrong shares. “I think it’s because traditionally, swimsuits [can] have such a negative connotation in your head. But Kitty is designed [designed] for you to love yourself and your bathing suit.”