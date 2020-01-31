Kiwi Airbnb hosts refuse Chinese guests amid fears of coronavirus

A Kiwi Airbnb host canceled the reservation of a Chinese guest and another asked if it would be considered discrimination to cancel only guests from China for fear of the deadly Coronavirus mountain.

The comments were made on a Facebook group for Airbnb hosts from New Zealand this week, when racist explosions related to the coronavirus were also felt in New Zealand by Chinese-Kiwis and Kiwis of Asian origin.

Global hate speech and racist memes have also flooded social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook as the virus spreads beyond China.

More than 200 people have died and nearly 10,000 have been infected, including in Australia. Yesterday afternoon, the Ministry of Health confirmed that a person suspected of having a coronavirus was being tested and was kept in solitary confinement at Auckland City Hospital.

In Facebook posts by Airbnb hosts, one of them wrote that she had canceled a Chinese guest six days before her arrival Thursday.

“The problem is that I can’t even see where they come from in China and airbnb couldn’t help either. They expected me to cancel … interestingly, I didn’t hear a knock of these guests. “

When asked if she would be penalized for her cancellation, the host wrote “Yup” and posted screenshots of messages she had exchanged with Airbnb support, which indicated that she could incur a penalty.

Her messages to Airbnb centered on her inability, due to identity restrictions in China, to see which part of the country the guests were coming from and because she thought she could offend them if she asked.

Friday afternoon, the Ministry of Health took stock of the coronavirus.

In a subsequent Facebook post, the host wrote that she would rather “pay the $ 100 penalty rather than take the risk.”

“This is where I get the impression that airbnb is always pro-guest and not on the host side. But in this situation, I didn’t care. Just that my family was safe.”

On the same Facebook group, another host asked: “Would it be considered discrimination to cancel only guests from China?”

“We have Chinese guests expected on February 1, so let’s think about what we are doing.”

This prompted another person to answer “100% yes”.

“The virus does not target a race – anyone who has traveled to China in the past 3 weeks is in danger. It is not only subject to the Chinese.”

The host wrote that she thought this would be the case.

“Sorry, my formulation was not the best. I wonder if we should send a generic message to all our next guests and see if they will travel through China or the affected areas before coming to us? ‘cancellation based on But I also don’t want to be penalized by Airbnb for canceling guests. “

Airbnb is investigating the posts, said a spokesperson for the accommodation broker.

“Airbnb has no tolerance for racial discrimination and takes reporting very seriously.”

He thought the hosts were sincere about their health concerns, but he could not comment on the outcome of the investigation until it was finished.

“Airbnb is looking into these issues.”

When comments were made, Airbnb had not activated its extenuating circumstances policy, which allowed affected hosts and guests – those who travel or receive guests from mainland China – the option to cancel reservations without charge. It has since happened, he said.

“As the situation evolves, we will continually assess and update this policy in accordance with official guidelines. Affected hosts and guests can contact our community support team at www.airbnb.com/help/home if they have questions or wish to cancel their reservations. “

There were “legitimate and understandable public health concerns” and it was important to follow the instructions and advice of officials from the Ministry of Health and Public Health, Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon said yesterday.

“It is also important to know the obligations under human rights law, which prohibit discrimination in a number of circumstances and for a wide variety of reasons. These include ethnic origin, national origins and the presence of a physical illness and / or organisms in the body. capable of causing disease. “

There were some exceptions to the general rules, as if there was an unreasonable risk of infecting others with an illness and that no action could be taken to reduce the risk, said Foon.

“We ask all New Zealanders to remain calm and follow the instructions of officials from the Ministry of Health and Public Health.

“Please be kind, resist people’s judgments and typography based on their ethnicity, nationality or physical appearance. Victims of the types of abuse reported are just as concerned about their health as other members of the community. “

No complaints have been made to the commission regarding the coronavirus, he said.

Anyone who believed they had been discriminated against in violation of human rights law could file a complaint with the commission.

