Kiwi is not a pizza, please stop it

Move over pineapple because KIWIFRUIT is the newest food that should never come near pizza.

Yes.

People in Denmark bring kiwi to pizza and the internet absolutely hates it.

A tourist shared the miserable picture on Reddit and called it “an unholy abomination”.

Kiwi pizza from a Danish pizzeria, an unholy abomination from r / shittyfoodporn

The disgusting combination contains 27 kiwis, which is far more than the 0 that are acceptable to society.

27 peppers? Good.

27 pieces of Cabanossi? Good as well.

27 pieces of kiwi fruit? Put it and yourself in the trash can.

The delicious Italian food has blessed our planet and our unworthy taste for over 130 years when Raffaele Esposito from Naples allegedly invented the dish we now eat on TV every Friday night. In other words, it’s damn old.

If Raffa wanted to throw some kiwi fruit there, he would have. But he did not do it.

I know we’re constantly inventing new types of pizza, like Mexican taco pizza, but we already know that these flavor combinations work.

It’s 2020, stop messing up the pizza.

Tell me, bananas don’t belong on pizza. Preserved spaghetti is not part of pizza. Grapes are not part of pizza.

Stop it.

Leave the pizza alone