Kiwi Jr: Football Money – album review Kiwi Jr album review

Kiwi Jr.

Soccer money

(Persona Non Grata)

From January 17

Football Money, the debut album of Canadian indie rockers Kiwi Jr, kicks off the year with an appropriate top-class power pop. Their attacking game is strong allowing them to sweep aside their opposition and score for fun while avoiding their own goals.

Their heavy Rickenbacker sound follows a beaten path that combines influences from the 60s of the guitar with an indie rock aesthetic from the 80s / 90s. Although this is not necessarily something new or groundbreaking, you do not take anything away from the band, but what they have achieved with Football Money is an immediately accessible set of addictive songs.

Jangly guitar sound

For a band that comes from Canada, there is something typically British about much of the sound on the album. The album has a compelling guitar sound. This often feels like Yorkshire indie guitar loyal players The Cribs have emigrated and recruited a long-lost Canadian Jarman cousin on vocals. This has the effect of taking this archetypal “British” sound and gives it a college rock edge.

There is an innocent eccentricity to songs such as the wonderfully cheerful and carefree smile-inducing Leslie. Songs such as Swimming Pool demonstrate the British reference both textually and musically. Rolling Stone Brian Jones plays in the song, while the music reflects a sound that is built on channel elements of The Smiths and early James.

Elsewhere, their sound takes on different sides that borrow from different decades and styles. Album poet Wicked Witches mixes things up and introduces a touch of glamming to a 70s Bowie fashion.

The boys did well. Give me more, give me more, more, more …

Kiwi Jr. online: Bandcamp, Facebook

All words by Neil Hodge. You can find more of Neil’s writing about Louder Than War at him author archive. You can also find Neil online at his blog thegingerquiff.

