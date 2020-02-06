Kiwi on board a cruise ship tests positive for coronavirus

A New Zealander aboard a cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus.

The New Zealand Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was providing consular assistance to the sick Kiwi who was on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan.

The MFAT would not provide any other information about the person in addition to saying that he was one of the 13 New Zealanders on the ship.

Health workers said 10 more people at the Diamond Princess had been confirmed sick with the virus, in addition to 10 others who tested positive on Wednesday.

“(The latest infections) include four Japanese guests, one guest from Taiwan, two Americans, two Canadians and one guest from New Zealand,” said a spokesperson for Carnival Cruise.

They were immediately transported to hospital by local public health authorities for further testing and treatment. Most were between 60 and 70 years old.

(2/2) All guests and crew will remain on board quarantine in Yokohama for at least 14 days, as required by health authorities. Customers continue to use the Internet and the telephone for free to stay in touch with their loved ones. Other updates found here: https://t.co/LQUwWxsUDy

– Princess Cruises (@PrincessCruises) February 5, 2020

The princess left Yokohama on a 14-day round trip itinerary on January 20 and was due to return to Yokohama on February 4.

The vessel would now remain in Yokohama under quarantine for at least 14 days.

“The health and safety of our customers and our crew remains our top priority. We continue to work closely with the Japanese Ministry of Health on all protocols and procedures while ensuring the comfort of our customers,” said spokesperson for Carnival Cruise.

Some passengers are seen on the Diamond Princess covering their faces while the cruise ship is anchored at the port of Yokohama. Photo / AP

“The ship plans to go to sea for normal maritime operations, including, but not limited to, freshwater production and ballast operations before continuing to Yokohama where food, supplies and other supplies will be brought on board, “said the company. said in a statement.

Read more:

• Life aboard the Diamond Princess: trapped on a coronavirus cruise ship

• Record number of deaths in one day in zero Coronavirus soil

“Customers will continue to have free Internet and telephone access to keep in touch with family and loved ones, and the ship’s crew strives to keep all passengers comfortable.”

It is now confirmed that 33 people are infected with a coronavirus in Japan.

Globally, the respiratory virus has killed more than 560 people and made more than 28,000 sick.

CNN reported that the ship docked and was quarantined after a former passenger was confirmed to be infected with the deadly virus.

An 80-year-old Hong Kong man who disembarked from the ship 12 days ago was then tested positive for coronavirus in the hospital.

“While on board, he did not visit the ship’s medical center to report symptoms or illness,” said a press release from Princess Cruises.

He is now in stable condition in Hong Kong.

But those who were still on board were locked, all passengers being quarantined.

Passengers aboard the Princess shared photos of masked and dressed health workers aboard the ship.

The masked staff was broken to deliver breakfast to guest rooms.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said at a press conference Wednesday morning that 10 confirmed cases were among the results of the 273 people tested so far.

There are 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew on the ship, Princess Cruises said in a statement to CNN News.

Read more:

• Premium – Coronavirus: New Zealanders among hundreds of unemployed foreign pilots in China

• Coronavirus: Chinese Consul General in Auckland says some countries overreact

• Coronavirus evacuation flight: approximately 60 people do not board

• Coronavirus: Wuhan evacuees “live in vans” in Whangaparāoa

People who had experienced symptoms such as fever or had close contact with others showing symptoms of the virus have been tested by health officials, the public broadcaster NHK reported.

Cruises due to depart from Yokohama and the port of Kobe, in western Japan, are canceled due to delays related to coronavirus checks, Carnival Princess Cruises Japan announced on Tuesday.

.