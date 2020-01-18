Kiwi sentenced to 25 years in prison for murder in an American prison

It was just after midnight when Auckland lawyer Scott Leith spotted a suspicious man in central Auckland hiding a semi-automatic rifle under his jacket.

The shooter had his finger on the trigger guard and carried 40 bullets of live ammunition in the front pockets of his pants and one bullet passed into the chamber of the weapon.

Fearing a possible mass shooting, Leith and his companion Matt Cross jumped on the man and took out the weapon, nailing him to the ground until the police arrived.

Scott Leith and Matt Cross were out when they saw a suspicious man hiding a gun and went into action. Photo / Alex Burton

But it is more than a decade later that Leith would learn that the gunman was the brother-in-law of the deputy of Auckland Central Nikki Kaye and risked a death penalty in the United States for a murder in prison.

The man longed for Kiwi rapper Clinton Forbel Thinn, who is currently serving 25 years in prison for life.

The former Auckland Grammar student was imprisoned in 2018 by the San Diego Superior Court for strangling inmate Lyle Woodward with a fabric ligature in December 2016.

He was awaiting trial at the time of the murder for attempted robbery, assault with a lethal weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in a failed bank robbery from San Diego involving a hammer and a flare in June 2016.

Thinn, 32, who is the son of Auckland lawyer Neil Thinn and raised with Kaye, a senior national MP, was a YouTube rapper who had traveled to California to break into the music industry.

But Sunday’s Herald may reveal that he also suffered from addiction and mental illness and that he had previously been charged with firearms in his home country.

Thinn pleaded guilty to bank robbery charges in the United States and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018. But he has now appealed against his conviction for murder, claiming that the murder was in self-defense.

More than a decade earlier, Leith, a criminal lawyer and former police officer, was enjoying an evening with fellow Army Reserve officers in July 2006 when he spotted Thinn trying to conceal a semi-gun -automatic.

Clinton Thinn is appealing his murder sentence after being imprisoned for 25 years for strangling an inmate while behind bars. Photo / provided

Leith told the Herald on Sunday that he feared that Thinn would shoot someone, so he and a companion jumped on the teenager to disarm him.

“As I parked the car, I and one of the other officers noticed Clinton walking in Fort St carrying and trying to hide a high-powered rifle under his jacket. We immediately dialed triple 1 and decided that we thought he was going to shoot someone if we didn’t intervene. I jumped on him and pulled out the loaded gun and held it until the police arrived. “

Leith said that Thinn threatened the two men with gang ties and said that he would have them killed, but they detained him until police detained him.

It later emerged that Thinn had burst out of his apartment after a party in what the police described as “P-fueled rage” before stealing his father’s shotgun from his home in Parnell and head to the CBD.

Court documents show that Thinn carried the rifle in the “sul” position, where “the barrel of the rifle is pointed towards the ground and slightly forward. The holder has his hand on the trigger guard ready to shoot if necessary”.

Police discovered 40 cartridges of live ammunition and four used cartridges in Thinn’s pants pockets and one used cartridge in the room.

“We were only a few guys in suits who had to hit him to take the gun away from him and lowered him and sat on him until the cops arrived,” Leith told the Herald on Sunday after learning of the accusation of murdering Thinn in the US.

Clinton Thinn had traveled to the United States to pursue his nascent rap music career. Photo / provided

After Thinn’s arrest in 2006, police raided her home and found cannabis plants and a methamphetamine pipe.

A former classmate said that Thinn’s behavior was sometimes “pretty crazy” and described him as “a bit of a strange character”.

He said that Thinn was a budding rapper who posted videos of himself performing online.

“All of a sudden, he just went to MIA [missing in action] and the next minute, he posted photos in California.”

Another partner said that Thinn had just broken up with his girlfriend before traveling to the United States. “That’s when the shit got really bad for him.”

It also appeared that Thinn had been treated for addiction and mental health problems in Auckland before traveling to the United States. Former associates contacted the Herald on Sunday saying they had gone to rehab with him at Odyssey House.

One woman whose son received treatment with Thinn said he supported her son and was polite and respectful.

“What was clear was that Clinton was terribly sick and there were few support services available to help him when he couldn’t help himself.”

The woman said that Thinn had been a victim of the failure of New Zealand’s mental health services.

“Without a doubt, he would not be in this situation if he had received the support and assistance necessary to prevent him from doing harm.

“[It must] be absolutely devastating to his father who practices law in Auckland; he was the backbone of Clinton when all else failed.”

Neil Thinn declined to comment when contacted by the Herald on Sunday this week.

National Party MP Nikki Kaye is the sister-in-law of convicted murderer Clinton Thinn. Photo / provided

Nikki Kaye said she was unable to comment while the legal proceedings were underway.

“This continues to be an incredibly difficult time for everyone involved.”

Thinn was originally subject to the death penalty after being charged with first degree murder for murder in prison, in a maximum security facility housing nearly 1,800 inmates.

A friend told the Herald on Sunday that Thinn had been “trapped” because of his accent and had pledged allegiance to the gang of prisoners from the Aryan brotherhood.

Thinn’s lawyer Kenan Gultekin said his client had smothered Woodward to the point of unconsciousness in self-defense, saying that Woodward had intimidated Thinn behind bars.

An appeal hearing is likely scheduled for later this year.

Murder in prison

The aspiring Kiwi rapper serving a life sentence for a murder in a US prison appealed against his conviction, claiming that the murder was in self-defense.

In December 2016, Clinton Forbel Thinn strangled cellmate Lyle Woodward to death for several minutes in a San Diego prison using a torn cloth ligature.

But Thinn’s lawyers say he was isolated and vulnerable as a white New Zealander in a violent foreign prison and should never have been convicted of first degree murder.

Thinn, who was in jail awaiting trial for aggravated theft, was found standing shirtless on the victim, breathing heavily and trembling, with a “look of 1000 meters”.

Prison staff tried unsuccessfully to revive Woodward before paramedics found the pulse and rushed him to the hospital. He never regained consciousness and life support was deactivated several days later.

At one point, he was sentenced to death but was sentenced to 25 years in prison for life.

Sunday’s Herald may reveal that a judge declared his trial void in January 2018 when a potential juror saw Thinn handcuffed. In February 2018, a second trial was declared, the jury having not rendered a verdict.

Thinn was convicted of murder in July 2018, but court documents show that he has now appealed.

Clinton Thinn is serving 25 years in prison in the United States for the murder of another inmate. Photo / provided

Thinn’s lawyer Robert Boyce said Woodward had used methamphetamine in the hours before his strangulation, smuggled in by their other cellmate.

Although there were no witnesses, the defense argued that “Woodward became violent after using methamphetamine” and Thinn “strangled Woodward in self-defense and then called for help after the collapse of Woodward “.

Boyce argued that the murder conviction should be quashed because the trial judge wrongly ruled on crucial evidence about racial tension, violence and politics in the US prisons that supported the defense.

This means that only one defense witness was finally called during the second trial.

The same evidence was admitted at the first trial, which resulted in a suspended jury, said Boyce.

The defense also argued that Thinn was a vulnerable inmate because of his nationality and that Woodward intimidated him and stole his food.

“Thinn, as a stranger in a cell with two inmates of another race, was particularly vulnerable to violence and that failing to resist such intimidation could put him at greater risk.

“This evidence would have increased the likelihood that Thinn” actually perceived an imminent threat of death or serious bodily harm “from Woodward,” said Boyce.

Other detainees testified that Thinn had a greater need to act in self-defense, as he was from “Australia”, had a thick accent and “did not fit”.

Another said that Thinn drew attention to buy food from the commissioner and sell it in exchange for drawings by other detainees.

“Everyone was on him like flies, just trying to get something from him.”

Thinn’s lawyers wanted to call former detainees at the second trial to explain the violent culture behind bars.

But the trial judge did not allow it, finding that, unless the evidence indicated that Woodward had actually attacked Thinn, forcing him to defend himself, that was irrelevant and inadmissible.

Boyce said it was wrong, depriving his client of a defense.

However, court documents filed in response by prosecutors indicate that the judge was right to omit “speculative evidence” about what happened in the cell.

“The testimony offered regarding prison policy had only a speculative connection to what happened between the appellant and Woodward, so it was excluded property because it was not relevant,” said prosecutor Charles Ragland. .

He added that Thinn never claimed self defense after the murder and that there was no evidence that Woodward had threatened or attacked Thinn before his death.

Instead, a prison staff member who saw them about 40 minutes before Thinn called for help said that they were talking and laughing together “and seemed to get along”.

Thinn’s lawyer asked for an appeal hearing this month, likely later this year.

