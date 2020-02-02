Kiwi universities prepare for disruption as government restricts travel to China

The New Zealand government must follow the United States, Australia and Japan by restricting the entry into the country of foreign nationals arriving or transiting through mainland China, disrupting the travel of potentially thousands of international students who are expected to start the academic year in New Zealand.

These measures are intended to help protect against the spread of the rapidly developing coronavirus to New Zealand, although the World Health Organization has advised against such measures.

WHO fears travel restrictions will hinder international exchange of information and cause economic damage while promoting illegal border crossings – the latter problem unlikely to affect New Zealand, Australia or Japan because none have land borders.

There are no new suspected cases of coronavirus in New Zealand, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters this afternoon at the Ministry of Health headquarters.

Health Minister David Clark asked about the number of international students assigned to Minister of Education Chris Hipkins.

Almost 111,000 paying international students were enrolled to study in New Zealand in 2018, including 36,000 Chinese citizens. With the school year about to start, international student arrivals are currently at their peak.

Chinese tourism operators have already canceled overseas trips, affecting tourism operators around the world, including New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the cabinet was “fully aware of the economic impact of the virus, including on tourism, the primary sector and education”.

“I have asked the ministers to contact industry leaders to mitigate some of these impacts as much as possible.”

The temporary entry restrictions apply to “all foreign nationals traveling from or transiting through mainland China to help contain the new coronavirus and to protect New Zealand and the Pacific Islands from the disease”.

The travel ban will take effect from tomorrow and will be in effect for a maximum of 14 days, the position being reviewed every 48 hours, and will affect any foreign traveler who leaves or transits through mainland China after today.

“Any foreign traveler in transit to New Zealand on February 2 will be screened upon arrival but, pending clearance, will be allowed to enter New Zealand,” said Foreign Minister Winston Peters. in a joint statement with Prime Minister Ardern.

“New Zealand citizens and permanent residents returning to New Zealand will still be able to enter, as will their immediate family members, but will be required to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to the country.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has also sent New Zealanders travel advice for all of mainland China so that they do not move, the highest level.

The national carrier Air New Zealand has proposed a planned suspension of its direct Auckland-Shanghai service, effective immediately and valid until March 29. This reflected “increased border restrictions, which pose significant logistical and operational challenges,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Clark has confirmed that the government is about to finalize arrangements for the repatriation of New Zealand citizens trapped at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, which began in the Wuhan City, Hubei Province.

The flight will bring New Zealanders home to a “military facility in Whangaparaoa”, north of Auckland, where they will be isolated for 14 days.

Foreign Minister Peters said the travel ban was a “public health decision” and that “the epidemic has been well managed by China”.

“These temporary measures are intended to strengthen the work in progress to try to reduce human-to-human transmission.”

.