Kiwi Wuhan coronavirus evacuees to return to New Zealand on Wednesday

Injured kiwis stranded in the ground zero coronavirus, the Chinese city of Wuhan, which should be evacuated, will land in New Zealand on Wednesday.

And Australian residents will join about 70 New Zealanders on the Air New Zealand special flight out of China after an evacuation coordinated with the New Zealand government.

“Australia is working closely with New Zealand on a possible assisted departure by another group of Australians on an Air New Zealand flight this week, subject to availability,” said the Australian Department of Business. Foreign and Trade.

Australian residents will be quarantined at Whangaparāoa military base outside Auckland or taken to Christmas Island. A Qantas plane carrying Australian citizens from China landed Monday afternoon at a military base in Western Australia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade released a statement Monday evening confirming that Air New Zealand’s plane, which would transport New Zealanders home, had taken off from Auckland.

He will recover an Air New Zealand crew in Hong Kong before flying to Wuhan on Tuesday evening (NZT) to save the contingent of Kiwi who has been trapped by the deadly viral epidemic which has so far made more than 360 dead.

The quarantine site for returnees from China after the outbreak of the new coronavirus epidemic, at the Tamaki Leadership Center on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula. Photo / Chris Tarpey

“We have been informed by the Chinese authorities that the New Zealand flight to Wuhan was assigned a landing slot late Tuesday evening, February 4, Wuhan time (February 5, early morning, NZT)”, said said a spokesman for the MFAT.

“The flight should … return to Auckland late Wednesday afternoon, February 5.”

Authorities were working with Chinese authorities and Air New Zealand to finalize the details of the flight.

“Mfat is in contact with those who have asked to leave Wuhan and return to New Zealand on the flight. The number of passengers traveling or a breakdown of nationalities remains to be confirmed.

“It remains a complex operation with many problems being resolved, including visa requirements and transport logistics. The authorities are working to resolve them as quickly as possible.”

Health Minister Dr. David Clark announced yesterday that passengers from New Zealand and the Pacific Islands returning from Wuhan will be placed in solitary confinement at a military facility in Whangaparāoa for two weeks.

“The training camp was chosen because of its size and facilities, as well as its location and secure nature. It also has its own medical facilities,” he said.

The global coronavirus epidemic has killed more than 360 people and infected thousands more. Photo / Getty Images

Wednesday’s charter flight would land “some distance” from Auckland’s main terminal where a more detailed medical examination would be carried out.

Most of the residents of Whangaparāoa to whom the Herald spoke last night were relaxed about the quarantined evacuees in their neighborhood.

“Welcome home,” said neighbor Antony Johnson.

People aboard the flight from Wuhan may or may not be infected with the virus, said Johnson.

“But put yourself in their shoes. Too many people are going to be vitriolic about them.”

Johnson said those quarantined at the base would be “miles” from the residents.

He was sure they would be well looked after.

Malcolm, a resident of Whangaparāoa, who did not want his last name used, lives only a few minutes by car from the base which will house the evacuees.

But he was relaxed about the situation.

“I don’t think it will affect us,” he said. “If he can provide them with a safe haven, it’s better to be there than in the middle of the city where someone could get away and infect people.”

However, Natasha McGuff said she was “a little” worried about the evacuees who would soon be quarantined nearby.

“He’s close enough to us, so I hope he’s well contained.”

Nicole Dedham said that despite posting “silly” messages on social media, she was not worried about the planned quarantine.

“I have no problem with that. I can sympathize with the people stuck there. They have to go somewhere, I feel safe here.”

