Kiwis “Detained in China” If They Show Coronavirus Symptoms on Air NZ Rescue Flight

Kiwis stranded in Hubei Province locked in a coronavirus would not be allowed to board the Air NZ rescue flight if they show symptoms when boarding in China.

The government announced yesterday that an Air NZ charter flight would depart Auckland Sunday and arrive in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Monday NZT.

Head of State of Aviation Savage said the Air NZ crew on board the flight would operate with gloves and face masks alongside officials from the Department of Health.

However, the security conditions and requirements for Air NZ Wuhan flight have not yet been confirmed by the airline or the Ministry of Health.

“Unfortunately, from what we have heard, it looks like if someone in Wuhan has already started to have symptoms – they may not be due to the coronavirus, they may just have a fever or coughing because of another strain of flu – then they’ll probably be detained in China, “Savage said of what he understood from workers union members.

“Only people without symptoms will board the plane.

“There is a risk that someone will board the plane that has already been infected with some sort of flu virus and have symptoms.

“But again, there is a medical team on board who will do this assessment appropriately.”

A team from the Ministry of Health will be on the flight with the cabin crew and the pilots of Air NZ to carry out medical checks.

“The medical medical team on board will assess everyone on the plane. Obviously, the crew will wear safety equipment, gloves and masks whenever they are inside and outside. surroundings and will serve passengers, “said Savage.

“And as long as they follow these basic precautions, there is no reason to expect anyone to be infected.”

However, there remains a major hurdle to overcome, as the return flight of the Kiwis is subject to the approval of the Chinese government.

Other countries, such as the United Kingdom and Australia, have had problems getting their citizens out of China because approval has not yet been granted by the Chinese government.

New Zealanders in the region, who registered with SafeTravel, were contacted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register their interest in the flight.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters said Thursday that the aircraft will have a capacity of approximately 300 passengers.

New Zealand will prioritize additional seats for citizens of the Pacific Islands and Australia.

Those on the plane will have to pay a fee, but Peters said the government would absorb most of the cost of the charter flight.

“We encourage all New Zealanders in the Hubei region to register with Safetravel and to ensure that all of their details are accurate and up to date. This will allow us to better understand the level of demand for this flight.”

In a statement, Air NZ said it was pleased to support the New Zealand government in the repatriation of New Zealanders from Wuhan to China’s Hubei province.

“Air NZ continues to work with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the operational requirements for chartering this flight.”

More than 11,000 people worldwide have been infected with the virus, with China reporting this afternoon 259 people died after contracting it.

Today, the Ministry of Health said that tests on New Zealand’s first suspected coronavirus case in Auckland were negative.

