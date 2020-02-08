Kiwi’s iconic road trips: the Coromandel loop – lifestyle

Home / Lifestyle / Coromandel Loop: Inside One of New Zealand’s Great Road Trips

The mountain column of land that almost surrounds the Firth of Thames has been called the “Auckland playground”, but its natural beauty is worth sharing with all visitors.

The peninsula has excellent fishing, lush rainforests, pristine beaches, fascinating history – and places that are suitable for almost any activity, from the pit to the surf, from trampling to mountain biking, or watching cars. World famous historic races rip the climbing lane from Rod Millen to Hahei every fall.

It is a peninsula that can be divided into two halves, so plan your route accordingly.

The lower half has a more developed tourist infrastructure, sealed highways and is home to the seaside tarpaulins of the rich and sometimes famous.

The top half is relatively wild, undeveloped to the point where the region’s five Department of Conservation camps are among the best accommodation options. It is also full of beautiful beaches without a single structure to block the view. It’s the perfect place to get away from the stress and hassle of modern life.

In addition, the peninsula is divided into segments by the six routes that dissect it – four unsealed and only the two crossings of circular SH25 are protected from dust. The national road is the busiest Coro loop because it is also the easiest road to travel, with possibilities to recharge the tanks and the belly in Mobil Kopu, Thames and Whitianga.

By sticking to SH25, a roadless exploration of gravel from the peninsula always gives a great impression of its road trip charms. There is the shaded section of Pohutukawa of the road that runs along the rocky coast of the Firth, where the road climbs towards a spectacular gazebo above the ports of Manaia and Coromandel, before descending to the port of Whangapoua in a descent to cut you the breath.

Discover some relics of the first booms of European colonization on the peninsula – the great harvest of kauri beads from the mid-19th century, followed by the mad rush for gold from 1868 to 1871.

It is the latter that made the canton of Coromandel, and the city still exudes the charm of the old world, thanks to the century-old Kauri structures that dominate its architecture. This contrasts with the all glass and stainless steel that you will find on the other side of the hills, the development of Whitianga occurring mainly in the last 50 years. Make your choice of an overnight stop according to your personal tastes: Whitianga is the mini “Miami of the Coromandel”, while Coro-town is its “Sorrento” in miniature.

For those who do not want a little dust, there is “the other peninsula”. The walk between the DoC camps at Fletcher and Stony Bays is fascinating for its prominent headlands and its views of the Great Barrier Island. Two of the dusty roads that connect the east and west coasts – the 309 from Coromandel to Kaimarama and the Tapu-Coroglen road – will lead you to spectacular waterfalls and an ancient kauri forest.

Gucci moccasins or Havaianas jandals, the Coromandel has something for everyone.

If you have time, catching a fishing charter in Manaia Harbor during the offshore mussel harvest season is a reliable way to put fresh snapper on tonight’s dinner menu and offers some of the best peach around. Especially if you can get past your bait beyond all the swirling kahawai and kingfish to bottom-feeding species that are the preferred choice of Kiwi connoisseurs.

