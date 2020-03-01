kj-apa-reveals-which-‘riverdale’-co-star-he-thinks-is-most-like-their-character

KJ Apa + puppies = cutest video ever!

The 22-yr-aged Riverdale star not too long ago played with puppies and answered enthusiast queries in a new video clip with Buzzfeed.

1 of the inquiries he was requested was, “Who in the Riverdale forged is most (and least) like their on-monitor character?”

“I really do not know, I think Cole‘s fairly very similar to Jughead, just the broody type of, you know, he’s intelligent as well,” he suggests. “He’s rather humorous, he’s acquired a dark feeling of humor. Sorry bro, I know he would loathe to hear that, but it’s genuine.”

“We’re all rather identical to our figures, I feel. You know, and I imagine in a way which is why actors get solid, because they provide their electricity to the character, as nicely as bringing almost everything else that the composing presents,” KJ extra.

As for who is the very least like their character…

“Nathalie Boltt, who performs Penelope Blossom, is a actually unbelievable actor simply because she plays the weirdness of that character so effectively,” KJ reported. “I consider she’s probably the most distinct due to the fact she’s a really extraordinary person in genuine lifestyle.”

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/647AHRtlkPs" width="500"></noscript>