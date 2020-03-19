KJ Apa “Riverdale” shows that the actors signed up for another three years

KJ Apa revealed that he signed up for another three years of filming Riverdale – along with other key members of the cast.

Speaking to the LA Times, Apa said he signed up for the next three years, together with Camilla Mendes, Lily Cole and Reinhart Spruz.

APA also said that while he and other key players in the actors spend 10 months in a year to shoot the show, they also tend to work on other projects between them.

“We all want to make movies,” – Apa said. “I think we all, to some extent, longing to work on other things, because we stayed in Vancouver at the exhibition What is remarkable -. We all love working on the show, but we all want to bite something else..

“It is surprising that we can do it, too … because I do not know if it is normal that a lot of actors teleaktorskih can easily go to the movie,” – he added, referring to the readiness of the show to allow the actors to work on other projects. shooting.

“I’ve always been afraid of this, for example,” Man, I hope I can make films because I do not want to be tied to Archie for a lifetime. “”

Meanwhile, the teen drama series “Archie Comics” was forced to suspend its staging of the fourth season “with great care”.

Member of CW production team recently spoke with a man who objected to the coronavirus.

In a statement, Warner Bros. TV It said: “The health and safety of our employees and crews kidayuchyh always – our top priority.

“We have and will continue to take precautions to protect everyone who is working on our production around the world. Due to the great care in the production of Riverdale is now suspended.”

This means that the production of the rest of the fourth season, which is currently being aired on Netflix, is now in standby mode.

Examining the first episode of season 4, NME said: “In March this year, the cast and crew of” Ryverdeyla “suffered unfathomable losses Member actor Luke Perry died at his home in Los Angeles after suffering a stroke..

“Beloved actor was lamented his co-stars, who came and gave him his due. But with the start of the new season is the time to Riverdale residents of the fictional town to mourn their hero Fred Andrews.”