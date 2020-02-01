KJ Apa Says Cole Sprouse Eye Masks Sold To Joe Keery | Cole Sprouse, Joe Keery, KJ Apa

KJ Apa jokes that he made money with Cole sprouseIs used under the eyes masks!

The actor went to Instagram Thursday, January 30 to post a photo of himself supposedly wearing his Riverdale used co-star masks.

It all started when K J shared a video in his Instagram stories the day before, allowing fans to Cole know they could buy the masks.

“What’s going on for everyone? I have Cole sprouse“The suction under the eyes, the decompressors”, K J said. “So I’m looking for at least 100, 200 dollars. If you can, just give me a DM, and I’ll get back to you as soon as possible. “

“Just to give you proof that they’re still working, I’m just going to fire them”, K J added. “They still feel like him too, which is good for you guys, and it’ll be another $ 50 for that actually. So they’re still working, they’re just as nice and cold.”

“Congratulations @uncle_jezzy !!” K J then captioned the photo below, marking Strange things star Joe Keery. “180 for the two eye vacuums!” Congratulations and enjoy! see the story for more information. “

“Hey man thank you so much I can’t wait to try them,” Joe Keery commented.

LOL. We have no idea.

