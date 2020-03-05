KJ Apa Sings at a Songs Competition in ‘I Nevertheless Believe’ Clip – View Now!

KJ Apa may well consider your breath away in this unique clip from his new film, I Nonetheless Believe.

I Even now Consider facilities on the true existence tale of Jeremy Camp (Apa) and his journey of enjoy and loss that appears to be like to confirm there is usually hope.

In the clip, you can view as KJ sings the title track to the crowd at a audio pageant.

Britt Robertson, Abigail Cowen, Nathan Parsons, Shania Twain and Gary Sinise all star in the motion picture.

I Nonetheless Think will debut in theaters on March 13.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R-tbVdCeZBc" width="500"></noscript>

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB