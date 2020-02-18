[kj-apa-will-get-a-stop-by-from-girlfriend-clara-berry-in-los-angeles]

KJ Apa is getting in some top quality time with girlfriend Clara Berry!

Over the weekend, the 26-calendar year-aged French design paid out KJ a visit at home in Los Angeles.

The tremendous sweet duo shared tons of snaps on social media, together with brunch dates, observing the Hollywood indicator and driving around town.

In just one sweet online video, Clara pans the camera to KJ driving, captioning it, “I fking love you.”

It appears to be like like KJ and Clara had an wonderful weekend right before she headed back again to Paris for do the job.

