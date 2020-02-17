[KJ Apa Will get Afraid By His ‘Riverdale’ Character Archie On ‘The Ellen Show’ – Watch Now!]

KJ Apa is the most recent victim to get scared by Ellen DeGeneres!

The 22-year-outdated Riverdale star manufactured his initially appearance on The Ellen Show and got a large surprise by his very own character.

Throughout his look, KJ opened up about currently being mistaken as an Australian, but he’s of course from New Zealand. He also stunned a bunch of unsuspecting lovers!

Ellen also requested about the birthday online video he despatched her, the place he flashes his bum. He spelled out what he was considering and how he decided to demonstrate off his guiding for the birthday shout out.

Click on inside to enjoy KJ Apa shock supporters on The Ellen Show…

