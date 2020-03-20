KL police main: Stern motion against those who violate movement command purchase | Malaysia

KL police main Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim says police will impose stern action less than Part 186 and Part 188 of the Penal Code towards individuals identified violating the motion command purchase. — Image by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― Law enforcement will impose stern motion below Section 186 and Part 188 of the Penal Code from people observed violating the movement handle order (MCO), claimed Kuala Lumpur police main Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

Section 186 of the Penal Code which is obstructing a general public servant in the discharge of his general public features although Section 188 of the same regulation which is disobedience to an buy duly promulgated by a community servant.

Hence significantly, no specific had been detained as the community experienced supplied great cooperation to the police, he informed reporters for the duration of a roadblock at Jalan Loke Yew listed here today.

Mazlan reported 5,000 police officers and personnel were deployed all through the implementation time period of the MCO.

In the meantime, Selangor deputy police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed mentioned the 2nd day implementation of the MCO also observed a decrease in the quantity of autos close to Ampang at night time.

In the meantime, Melaka police chief Datuk Mat Kasim Karim stated the police would proceed to impose roadblocks and to advise street users to cut down targeted visitors.

“The law enforcement are also furnishing guidance through mobile patrol auto (MPV) and the bike patrol device (URB),” he claimed. ― Bernama