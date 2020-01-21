KL shares slide into the red in the afternoon money

The market width was negative in the wake of the expansion: the losers outperformed the winners from 459 to 329, while 368 remained unchanged, 831 were not traded and 28 counters were suspended. – Bernama picture

KUALA LUMPUR, January 21 – Bursa Malaysia slipped into the red in the afternoon.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 0.26 points to 1588.62 at 3.40 p.m., compared to yesterday’s closing price of 1,588.88.

The index rose 0.41 points this morning to 1,589.29 points.

The market width was negative in the wake of the expansion: the losers outperformed the winners from 459 to 329, while 368 remained unchanged, 831 were not traded and 28 counters were suspended.

The turnover amounted to 1.86 billion shares with a value of RM 1.11 billion.

An analyst said there were slight profit taking in select heavyweight stocks that would only be temporary.

The telecommunications heavyweight counters Maxis and Axiata reduced seven sen and 15 sen to RM5.53 and RM4.36, while DiGi remained flat at RM4.55.

In the meantime, Tenaga Nasional fell four sen to RM 12.90 while Petronas Chemicals lost three sen to RM 7.00.

From the active ingredients, Vortex reduced one sen to nine sen, Yong Tai gained two sen to 15.5 sen, and Rimbunan Sawit added 2.5 sen to 34.5 sen.

On the index side, the FBM Emas Index fell 6.11 points to 11,328.00 and the FBM Emas Shariah index rose 2.56 points to 12,002.26.

The FBMT 100 index fell 6.60 points to 11,114.48, the FBM 70 decreased 28.06 points to 14,210.45 and the FBM Ace was 16.35 points lower at 5,640.36.

In terms of the sector, the industrial products and services index fell 0.44 points to 153.38, the financial services index fell 6.10 points to 15,347.57 and the plantation index was 10.08 points higher at 7,499 , 68th – Bernama