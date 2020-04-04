Klayman is pursuing the COVID-19 case against China

Conservative lawyer Larry Kleiman Another legal battle has begun against the People’s Republic of China.

On March 30, Klayman filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC), claiming that the world’s most populous state had deliberately developed a deadly biological weapon and then lost control. This is Klayman’s theory of genesis for the new Coronavirus (COVID-19) and what he believes caused the subsequent global pandemic.

There is no reliable evidence to support the allegations made in the complaint.

The complaint calls for the “start of an investigation” by the ICC to investigate the urgent and important issue of possible creation and release, accidentally or otherwise, of a variant of the corona known as COVID-19 by the People’s Republic of China’s services and its officials and officials as a biological weapon in violation of China’s international treaties. “

The complaint also alleges that China is involved in the “subsequent reckless and criminal release of the virus” from the Wuhan Institute of Biology in Wuhan, China, in Hubei Province.

In particular, Klayman and the co-director of Freedom Watch claim that the Chinese government and military “failed to prevent Wuhan Institute of Hydrology Institute personnel from becoming infected with the biological weapon and then transmitting the virus to the surrounding community and the United States.” States “.

“Although the COVID-19 virus appears to have been released at an unpredictable, unexpected time, it was prepared and stored as a biological weapon used against China’s perceived enemies, including, but not exclusively, the people of the United States,” the complaint continues. “While the COVID-19 virus can be very slow and slow-spreading to be used quickly against the enemy army, it was designed to be used against the general population of one or more of China’s perceived hostile nations, such as the United States. “

Recorded in The Hague – the seat of the ICC – Articles 15 and 53 of the Rome Statute, Klayman and Freedom Watch support the appointment of a DPC prosecutor and the launch of an investigation to determine whether China committed Article 7 “crimes against humanity.” “Especially” inhuman… Intentionally causing great harm or serious injury to the body or to mental or physical health. “

While a press release issued by Freedom Watch claims that the allegations contained in the complaint are based on the analysis of experts that the virus “leaks from a Chinese biogas plant”, the evidence contained in the testimony does not support this conclusion.

The complaint contains various links to articles that analyze the origin of Coronavirus but none of these articles or experts make the explicit claim of biological weapons advanced in the complaint.

Lawyer Klayman and Freedom Watch Jonathon Moseley we also mention one Dany Shoham, described as “a former Israeli military intelligence officer who has studied the Chinese biological warfare.”

Shoham also refuses to make the explicit biological weapon claim (emphasis added):

First of all, the penetration of the virus outwards can take place either as a leak or as an internal fraudulent infection of a person who normally came out of the relevant facility. That could be the case with the Wuhan Institute of Biology, but so far there is no evidence or evidence for such an incident.

As reported in the past on law and crime, Klayman is currently fighting the Chinese government for $ 2 trillion in the District Court of the Northern District of Texas.

“I call on lawyers from all over the world to take part in our efforts to punish the culprit and throw him in jail,” Klayman said of the latest legal action against China. “I also call on all those who have good intentions to participate or monitor and support our prosecution in Dallas, Texas, and I am actively assembling a team of lawyers to make sure that China, and not the American taxpayer, will pay the human bill. the suffering and death caused by this ruthless communist “terrorist state.” I am also helping lawyers in other nations around the world take similar legal action. “

Read the full ICC complaint below:

