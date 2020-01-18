Klimt has stolen paintings found in the Italian museum wall

PIACENZA, ITALY – A painting found hidden in a wall in an Italian museum was confirmed on Friday, two decades after the disappearance of the artwork, by Austrian prosecutor Gustav Klimt as a stolen “portrait of a lady”.

The centuries-old painting was discovered by gardeners at the Ricci Oddi Gallery of Modern Art in Piacenza, northeast Italy, hidden in an outer wall last month.

The museum estimates that the 55 x 65 cm (21 by 26 in) expressionist work could be worth between 60 and 100 million euros ($ 67 to 111 million) and has never been sold on the market.

“I can’t tell you without reason that the work is authentic,” prosecutor Ornella Chicca told reporters.

The museum officials had originally stated that they could not immediately determine whether the painting was actually the stolen Klimt until scientific tests were carried out.

The expressionist work from 1916-1917 shows the face and torso of a young woman with brown hair on an emerald green background.

The painting disappeared in February 1997 while the museum was closed for work.

In December, gardeners who removed ivy from a wall found a small ventilation room and discovered the painting inside, unframed and wrapped in a black garbage bag.

The ivy that covered the room hadn’t been cut in nearly a decade.

Chicca said further tests would determine whether the painting had been stuck in the wall room since it was stolen or later hidden.

“At the moment, we cannot say whether it was there all the time,” said the prosecutor.

Once these tests are completed, the painting will hopefully be brought back to the gallery walls, she said.

The art expert Guido Cauzzi examined the work under infrared and ultraviolet light and compared the images with those taken during the tests carried out in 1996.

“Through the correspondence between the images, we were able to determine that it was definitely the original,” said Cauzzi.

The condition of the painting is “relatively good,” he said.

“It went through a couple of exams, but it just needs some routine maintenance, nothing particularly complicated,” added Cauzzi.

Art colleague Anna Seller has examined the frame of the picture as well as the seals and labels on the back and says that all seem authentic.

In 1996, X-ray analysis found that the painting covered another, another woman’s face.

The Ricci Oddi Gallery of Modern Art takes its name from a rich art collector who originally came from Piacenza, about 70 kilometers from Milan, and entrusted the municipality with a collection of 450 paintings in 1931, most of which date from the 19th century.

The president of the museum, Massimo Ferrari, had given “positive signs” after the discovery of the lost painting in the wall in December that this was the real Klimt.

